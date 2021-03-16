HANNIBAL, Mo. — A proposal that would raise the city of Hannibal’s sales tax rate by one half cent will appear on the August 2021 ballot. If approved, revenue generated by the tax increase would be used solely for infrastructure improvements.
The ballot measure was brought before the Hannibal City Council during its Tuesday night meeting at city hall by Fourth Ward Councilman Alan Bowen.
“The city has a long list of necessary infrastructure improvements that without adequate funding continues to deteriorate and grow,” he said.
Consideration was given to raising the city’s property tax.
“The city’s property tax has not been increased since the 1970s. However, increasing this may hurt fixed-income citizens if the city chose to raise property taxes,” Bowen said. “In my opinion, a low property tax gives incentive to build here as witnessed by many new subdivisions being built within the city.”
Bowen noted that not only would the increased sales tax be paid by residents of the community, but by visitors and those who live in the region and come to Hannibal to shop.
“It allows outside citizens to help pay for the city’s infrastructure improvements,” he said.
Two potential ballot proposals were presented to the council. Option A simply asked voters to approve increasing the city’s sales tax rate by one half cent. Option B would also increase Hannibal’s sales tax rate by one half cent, but specifies that the revenue generated by the increase would be used for the “sole purpose of funding citywide infrastructure and remedial improvements.”
The council chose to place Option B on the August ballot.
In other business, AnthemLife was approved to continue to be the city and board of public works employee non-contributory group life insurance benefits provider. Its premium represented a slight increase over the previous two-year period. It was noted that AnthemLife’s proposal includes a two-year rate guarantee.
The council was provided a report on inspections.
Approval was given to a request to increase the city’s occupancy permit and inspection fees in accordance with the city charter. The new rates, which will take effect at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, 2021, will be based on the Consumer Price Index.
A resolution was approved to execute a special warranty deed regarding the sale of city-owned property at 717 Olive St. to Anthony Skaggs for $500 plus costs.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing a special warranty deed pertaining to the sale of city-owned property at 2725 Hope St. to Jereme Reeves for $500 plus costs.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a special warranty deed and agreement regarding the transfer of city-owned property located at 2000-02 Settles to Larissa Borndes and Alaya Borndes for $500 plus costs.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing a special warranty deed pertaining to the sale of the city-owned property at 2001-03 Settles to Larissa Borndes and Shakira Dorsey for $500 plus costs.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a special warranty deed and agreement regarding the transfer of city-owned property at 204 Settles to Larissa Borndes and Alaya Borndes for $500 plus costs.
A resolution was approved authorizing a contract for $98,255 between the city and Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates for engineering and technical services for the replacement of 175 feet of stone archway that failed under Union Street in February 2020.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing a $38,500 contract between the city and George Lee, Jr., Construction for the foundation and utility work on the Sodalis restroom project. A prefabricated concrete restroom will be installed once the foundation and utility work are completed.
Permission was given the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department to purchase a 2016 John boat, a 2014 25 horsepower and a 2000 Yacht Club trailer from Jack’s Harbor Marine, which submitted the lowest of three quotes. With the trade in of a 2007 25 horsepower Yamaha motor the total cost of the transaction comes to $5,565.
“The boat will be used for riverfront and marina maintenance as well as future dredging projects,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
City Attorney James Lemon provided an update on the city’s proposed city-wide trash hauling service. Lemon also offered some potential recommendations, based on what other cities and counties have provided. The council instructed Lemon to draft an informational letter to be sent to local trash haulers.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson, who is chief of the Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District, was granted permission to conduct the district’s annual firehose pressure testing at the Clemens Field parking lot. The testing will take place on Wednesday, April 28.
Former Mayor John Lyng addressed the council. He offered a forecast regarding future litigation concerning violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law.
The council denied a request from Charles Rickey Jr. that would allow him to use a UTV on Main Street and Warren Barrett Drive while performing maintenance work for the Mark Twain Museum.
Permission was granted for street closures, the use of city-owned property, and the sale and consumption of alcohol on city-owned property during the Big River Steampunk Festival, Sept. 3 through Sept. 6, in downtown Hannibal.
The Loafers Car Club was granted permission to close certain city streets during its monthly cruise in which will take place on the first Saturday of the month, beginning April 3 and concluding on Oct. 2.
Street and parking space closures were approved from June 30 through July 4 during the 44th annual Samuel L. Clemens Arts and Crafts and More Festival.
Approval was given a request for street closures and use of city-owned property on July 3 during the 26th annual Hannibal Cannibal.
A bill was given second reading that revises city guidelines regarding human rights and human relations. Also being revised are ordinances that pertain to the city’s Affirmative Action Committee. According to City Manager Lisa Peck, under the revised ordinances the Affirmative Action Committee will meet on an as-needed basis, but at least annually.