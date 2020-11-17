HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council has given first reading to a bill that will revise city statutes regarding the qualifications of an applicant who is seeking to secure a liquor license. The preliminary action took place during Tuesday night’s council meeting at Hannibal City Hall.
Under the proposed revision a five-year “look back” period would be added to city statutes pertaining to the liquor license application guidelines for violations such as selling alcohol to a minor.
The current city ordinance specifies that if someone is convicted of a violation of the provisions of any law applicable to the manufacture, sale or rectifying of intoxicating liquor, the applicant shall not be qualified for a liquor license.
That ordinance was cited by the Hannibal Police Department as one reason for denying Hannibal businesswoman Monique McPike a liquor license for her business, Moe’s Lounge, 2905 St. Mary’s Ave.
McPike, who had pleaded guilty to the charge of selling liquor to a minor in 2011, appealed the denial to the city council during its Nov. 3 meeting.
Council members not only agreed that McPike should be issued a liquor license, they also instructed City Attorney James Lemon to prepare an ordinance that would bring city statutes in step with the state law.
The bill will come up for a second and final reading during the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 1, meeting.
In other business, Mayor James Hark reported to the council that he participated Tuesday in a conference call hosted by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. The call was in regards to the coronavirus and what might be done to slow or reverse its spread in the state. According to Hark, the governor intends to issue recommendations later this week. Hark added that the governor indicated it will be up to local municipalities to decide what steps are most appropriate in their community.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, regarding a zoning code amendment that pertains to non-conforming uses.
Approval was given a request for street closures from the Hannibal Jaycees on Saturday, Dec. 5, during its annual Toys for Tots Christmas Parade.