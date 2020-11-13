Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. are shattering records at nearly every turn, hitting more than 153,000 on Thursday and pushing the running total in the U.S. to about 10.5 million, with about a quarter-million deaths, by Johns Hopkins University’s count. The number of people now in the hospital reached an all-time high of over 67,000 on Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported its 16th COVID-19-related death. No other details were released on the individual.
The health department confirmed 37 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,390 cases. Of those, 243 are active, with 16 people remaining hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed 19 new cases in the county.
The county has reported a total of 458 cases, with 98 active.
Twenty-one new cases were reported in Monroe County. The county has had a total of 269 confirmed cases, with 76 active.
In Shelby County, officials confirmed 13 new cases. The county has reported 186 total cases, with 46 active. Two people are hospitalized.