ACROSS

1 Golden Rule word

5 Subscription length

9 Brief time

12 Public meeting places

13 Puppy chow brand

14 Chopper (Var.)

15 Skip

16 Lean and sinewy

17 Embarrassed

18 Lustrous fabric

20 Mrs. Kramden

22 “Coming Home” co-star

23 Yeasty brew

24 Joined with

27 Horde

31 Craven or Unseld

34 Sand formation

35 Where Cuzco is

36 Face sketcher’s start

38 Game VIPs

40 Part of RSVP

41 French Legion headgear

42 Ancient stories

44 Very, in Veracruz

46 Need a scratch

49 Unlatches

52 Neither good nor bad

54 Rand of “Atlas Shrugged”

55 Rope fiber

58 Leah’s son

59 Cook in a skillet

60 Son of Aphrodite

61 Time to beware

62 Octopus abode

63 Make a mad dash

64 Portuguese title

DOWN

1 “The X-Files” topic

2 Wanderer

3 Cornball

4 Westerns

5 Show boredom

6 Bulldogs backer

7 Loan abbr.

8 Queenly

9 Rani’s garment

10 Mgr.

11 Give up territory

19 Phillips University town

21 Bound

23 Proficient

25 Nincompoop

26 Begrudge

28 Second notes

29 Hosp. scan

30 Actor — Brynner

31 Food steamer

32 Festive night

33 Maple syrup base

37 Sketch

39 Carpenter’s wedge

43 Impassive

45 Guide in a theater

47 Ism

48 Safe harbor

49 Bumblers

50 Fiery stack

51 “Orinoco Flow” singer

52 Domed recess

53 Simpson kid

56 Victorian, e.g.

57 Beaded shoe

