ACROSS
1 Golden Rule word
5 Subscription length
9 Brief time
12 Public meeting places
13 Puppy chow brand
14 Chopper (Var.)
15 Skip
16 Lean and sinewy
17 Embarrassed
18 Lustrous fabric
20 Mrs. Kramden
22 “Coming Home” co-star
23 Yeasty brew
24 Joined with
27 Horde
31 Craven or Unseld
34 Sand formation
35 Where Cuzco is
36 Face sketcher’s start
38 Game VIPs
40 Part of RSVP
41 French Legion headgear
42 Ancient stories
44 Very, in Veracruz
46 Need a scratch
49 Unlatches
52 Neither good nor bad
54 Rand of “Atlas Shrugged”
55 Rope fiber
58 Leah’s son
59 Cook in a skillet
60 Son of Aphrodite
61 Time to beware
62 Octopus abode
63 Make a mad dash
64 Portuguese title
DOWN
1 “The X-Files” topic
2 Wanderer
3 Cornball
4 Westerns
5 Show boredom
6 Bulldogs backer
7 Loan abbr.
8 Queenly
9 Rani’s garment
10 Mgr.
11 Give up territory
19 Phillips University town
21 Bound
23 Proficient
25 Nincompoop
26 Begrudge
28 Second notes
29 Hosp. scan
30 Actor — Brynner
31 Food steamer
32 Festive night
33 Maple syrup base
37 Sketch
39 Carpenter’s wedge
43 Impassive
45 Guide in a theater
47 Ism
48 Safe harbor
49 Bumblers
50 Fiery stack
51 “Orinoco Flow” singer
52 Domed recess
53 Simpson kid
56 Victorian, e.g.
57 Beaded shoe