ACROSS

1 Willy or Shamu

5 Thicke of “Growing Pains”

9 Mont. neighbor

12 Perfume bottle

13 Not any

14 Royal pronoun

15 Altar area

16 Branch

17 Barely get by

18 Figured out

20 Painter’s plaster

22 Quirk

23 Strive to win

24 Cherub

27 Long for

30 Long-running tiff

31 — -com movie

32 Young chap

34 Pitch

35 Babysitter’s bane

36 Water pipe

37 Baffle

40 TV’s letter-tapper

41 Feel poor

42 Female principle

43 Rule

46 Dazed

50 Dow Jones fig.

51 Director — Ephron

53 Palo --

54 Mgmt. biggie

55 Garden bloom

56 TV host Jay --

57 Foul up

58 Help a thief

59 Did laps

DOWN

1 Egg-shaped

2 Plump and juicy

3 Juan’s house

4 Warned

5 Montezuma’s empire

6 Lascivious

7 Jackie’s second

8 Head, slangily

9 Big problems

10 Hearty laughs

11 Sandwich cookie

19 None

21 Cartoon shriek

23 Shoe part

24 Near the stern

25 First-quarter tide

26 Hindu teacher

27 Domicile

28 Vivacity

29 Summer forecast

31 Lunar valley

33 Molecular bio. topic

36 How-to books

38 Zig’s opposite

39 Colorful annual

40 Vitality

42 Bread ingredient

43 Road rally

44 Perpetually

45 Composer — Stravinsky

46 Crusty cheese

47 Did in the dragon

48 Sicily’s erupter

49 Adverse fate

52 Moon or sun

