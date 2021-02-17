Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 3F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 3F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.