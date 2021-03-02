Perry, Mo. Debbie Shephard Hall Mar 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debbie Shepherd Hall, 62, of Perry, Mo., died March 1, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., March 5, 2021 at James O'Donnell Life Celebration in Monroe City, Mo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Regional Hospital Mo. Visitation Perry Monroe City Debbie Shepherd Hall Debbie Shephard Hall Recommended for you Subscribers: You need to register & log in to gain access to whig.com beyond the 5 free articles. If you’re not a subscriber visit whig.com/subscribe Register Now Trending Now Quincy Aldi undergoes renovation Quincy couple pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges Troup, Baldner win nominations in Quincy mayor's race Quincy man pleads guilty to child porn charges 3 seriously injured in rollover crash near Camp Point Follow us on Facebook whignews