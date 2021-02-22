MOLINE, Ill. — When Brad Dance took over the Quincy High School girls basketball team before the 2019-20 season, the Blue Devils have had a tough defensive identity. In the last four games, however, that identity has been lacking.
QHS lost its fourth straight game with a 57-42 defeat at the hands of Moline on Monday night at Wharton Field House. Teams have scored an average of 57 points in the last four losses for the Blue Devils, and they had no answer for Maroons senior Bralee Trice and her game-high 16 points.
“Its frustrating. Bralee Trice is an all-conference player and we’re not guarding her at 10 feet when she catches the ball and she’s wide open,” Dance said. “We are letting their post players do whatever they want, they catch and turn and we’re not guarding them. As a group our post defense has to get better.”
Trice scored four points in the first quarter as the Maroons (4-3, 4-2) opened with a 14-6 lead. A 9-0 run to start the second quarter allowed the Blue Devils to take the lead at 15-14 midway through the second quarter, and despite missing some shots early Dance was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We were breaking the press and handling the ball and, yeah we missed some shots but we were doing what we wanted to do,” Dance said. “In the second quarter we played great defense, they didn’t score a basket for about five minutes. We hit a couple shots, then we kept turning the ball over the last three or four minutes.”
Trice hit a deep three for the Maroons to retake the lead, her first of two triples in the second quarter. Trice’s second 3-pointer put Moline ahead 24-20 late in the fourth, and on the inbounds pass the Maroons forced a turnover that led to two free throws for Nadi McDowell-Nunn to go ahead 26-20. Moline would eventually head into halftime leading 30-20.
The Blue Devils turned the ball over 17 times, but what hurt them most was fastbreak opportunities for the Maroons off of missed shots.
“We would miss a point-blank shot under the basket, they’d get the rebound and go shoot a layup,” Dance said. “That’s a four-point swing, and that happened eight times in that game. We would feel sorry for ourselves and we weren’t sprinting back.”
By the end of the third quarter the Blue Devils trailed 44-26 after scoring just six points in the third. QHS actually outscored Moline 16-13 in the fourth quarter, and every point came from an underclassman. Freshman Leah Chevalier had eight points in the quarter with two makes from deep, and fellow freshman Taylor Fohey had six points and two rebounds.
“The fourth quarter those younger kids did what I wanted them to,” Dance said. “Leah stepped up and shot the ball. I told her, ‘Your job is to shoot the ball. You’re a good shooter, we want you shooting.’ Finally after about three possessions she looked to shoot and knocked down three or four shots.”
Emily Wilson had a team-high 11 points for the Blue Devils, all in the first half. QHS returns home on Tuesday looking to end its losing streak when it hosts United Township for the Blue Devils’ fourth game in the last five days. After the fourth quarter on Monday, Dance said some of the younger players might see more playing time as well.
“It’s going to be a process, and I’m going to keep throwing some more younger kids out there,” Dance said. “I told them after the game, ‘Our staple has always been defense, so whoever is going to guard somebody is going to be who ends up playing.’ That could be two freshmen and two sophomores and somebody else or the seniors that should be out there.”