QUINCY — Jenny’s letter spelled out one concern for students in a pandemic school year.
“She was glad to hear from me. She was worried that I forgot about her,” said Phyllis Stewart, who has been paired with the fourth-grader since the 2016-17 school year through the mentor program in Quincy Public Schools.
Even though they’re not allowed in school buildings due to COVID-19, QPS mentors still are finding ways to connect with students.
“One mentor and her student color together. She colored one sheet and sent one for the girl to color. They’re still doing this together but not really together,” said Tracy Bugh, QPS mentor coordinator.
Mentors send cards or write letters to their students, and “many mentors include a self-addressed stamped envelope for the kids to be able to write back,” Bugh said. “They’ve been really creative about some things they’ve done, some things they’ve sent.”
Junior high student Amilia and her mentor, Pat Bell, message each other on Facebook to stay in touch. It’s not the same as their weekly hourlong visits where “we joke around, read poetry to each other, play games,” Bell said, but the connection remains “a real positive thing for both of us. I’m wishing that we can get together soon.”
Along with the fun and games, Bell hopes to encourage her student to stay in school and graduate — and to understand the importance of education even if she struggles.
Stewart and her student typically get together once a week, spending about 45 minutes doing “whatever she wants” from puzzles and building with LEGOs to working together on the iPad.
“She just needed someone consistent in her life for a while there, but she’s in a good place now. That’s what the mentor program is — just someone that is consistent and that cares about them. It’s really rewarding,” Stewart said.
“It’s not good to not be able to see her, but I’m going to work it out. I’m going to write her some more.”
The school shutdown back in March disrupted the relationships built by weekly face-to-face visits in the schools between mentors and their students. Instead, mentors dropped off letters or even puzzles, in at least one case, for students with the program paying the postage.
The mentor program typically pauses over the summer months, then hoped to resume with the start of school, but QPS for the most part has kept all visitors out of its buildings.
“We tried to brainstorm some different ideas so mentors could see their kids,” Bugh said.
One possibility had mentors meeting students outside at a bench or picnic table with masks and social distancing. Another called for virtual meetings, but “if you’re talking about little kids, you need somebody to get the computer set up, to set up the meeting, to get them logged on and then you need a space for that kid to be,” Bugh said. “Although we had some really great ideas, it seemed like it was going to take up personnel time in schools, and our staff right now is doing like twice their jobs anyway. We didn’t feel like putting another thing on them.”
That left mentors sending letters to Bugh to forward to their students or sending letters directly to the student’s teacher, as Stewart does.
“All of them are sad about it,” Bugh said. “The relationships are so important to these kiddos and become really important to the mentors too.”
The program has more than 200 mentors who work with individual students or classrooms, and Bugh always has a waiting list of students.
“Some of them don’t have that one person in their life that’s consistent, who cares for them, loves on them, believes in them, accepts them for their mistakes and still encourages them,” Bugh said. “That’s the real value of the mentors for the students.”
Bell encourages people to get involved with the program. “It’s very rewarding. It doesn’t take a lot of your time,” she said.
“I want to be with kids because I have grandkids, but they’re not all in town,” she said, and by volunteering as a mentor, in a way, “I could be a grandma to somebody here in town.”