QUINCY — The two people charged in connection with a Nov. 9 carjacking and home invasion case must submit to buccal swab for DNA testing.
The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM reported that Judge Tad Brenner ordered Bradley S. Yohn and Karen D. Blackledge to submit to the test during a status hearing Monday in Adams County Circuit Court. Prosecutors filed a motion to seek the DNA sample.
Both cases were continued to allow the Adams County state's attorney's office to seek grand jury indictments.
Yohn, 34, and Blackledge, 32, each face two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident.
Charging documents allege that Yohn used force or the threat of force to take the vehicle and kidnapped a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the home. A knife was allegedly used.
Blackledge is being charged on accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking for allegedly taking a vehicle by force on Oct. 31. He also faces two counts of theft, one county of residential burglary and one county of criminal sexual abuse from a Oct. 15 incident in Quincy.
Yohn is set to return to court Nov. 30, with Blackledge returning on Dec. 1.
Both are being held in the Adams County Jail — Yohn on $15.8 million bond and Blackledge on $5 million bond.