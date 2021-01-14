Drug arrest made on felony warrant
HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman was arrested Wednesday morning when large amounts of suspected drugs were found in her car.
Hannibal police were initially called to the 1400 block of Bird Street for a well-being check on an individual. Officers found Jamie D. DeBary, 37, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Officers say they located a large amount of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle.
DeBary also had an active Marion County felony warrant. She was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.