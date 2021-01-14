Drug arrest made on felony warrant

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman was arrested Wednesday morning when large amounts of suspected drugs were found in her car.

Hannibal police were initially called to the 1400 block of Bird Street for a well-being check on an individual. Officers found Jamie D. DeBary, 37, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Officers say they located a large amount of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle.

DeBary also had an active Marion County felony warrant. She was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.