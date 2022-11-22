QUINCY — One of Illinois' senators is urging Amtrak to fully restore passenger service between Quincy and Chicago.
In a letter to Amtrak leadership, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said he is concerned about the passenger rail service cutting half the service through Jan. 16.
"Amtrak passenger service provides a vital link between communities in Illinois that my constituents rely on every day to access jobs, education, health care services and their families," Durbin wrote. "Abruptly cancelling service on these trains will have significant impacts on the daily lives of my constituents and the economies of the communities along the route."
Amtrak announced last month that it would run a reduced schedule because of staffing issues. The reduction affected the Illinois Zephyr that leaves Quincy in the morning and the Carl Sandburg that departs Chicago in the morning. Evening trains are not affected.
Durbin wrote that the bus service was not an acceptable substitute for rail service.
"These trains provide service to more than 5,000 passengers on average per month," he wrote. "Unfortunately, these riders now will face considerable travel disruptions over the next two months. The suspension also raises reasonable questions about how the reliability of the service Amtrak is providing will impact future ridership on these trains."
Durbin asked that Amtrak work together with rail labor unions to implement a workforce plan that would avoid disruptions to passenger rail service in the future.
