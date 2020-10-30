Joseph is one of the most important individuals in Jewish history. Joseph was born to Jacob and Rachel. Rachel is the woman Jacob served Laban for for many years because of his love for Rachel. Joseph was Jacob’s favorite child.
As a young man, Joseph acted revolting toward his brothers. The brothers grew jealous of Joseph. Because of his behavior, his brothers became quite angry with him and sold him as a slave to a group of travelers. He ended up in Egypt.
Joseph matured through the years to the extent he became a great man. Eventually, he was placed in charge of Potiphar’s home. Joseph at one point tells Potiphar a great famine is coming to Egypt and the surrounding area. He encourages the Egyptian to plan for the bad years by storing food during the productive crop years. He indicates this planning would lead to Egypt becoming powerful during the famine years because people would come from afar needing food Egypt had stored. Joseph is then promoted by Pharoah to second in command of all Egypt.
All of Joseph’s predictions became true. Egypt saved the large amounts of grain Joseph had prescribed, the land underwent a terrible famine, and Egypt’s grain became valuable to countries suffering under the famine.
Joseph’s brothers soon arrive from Canaan, dispatched by Jacob to buy grain. Joseph reveals his identity to the brothers who had sold him, leaving them fearful he would avenge them. But Joseph calms their fears by telling them, elegantly, “do not be distressed and do not be angry with yourselves for selling me here, because it was to save lives that God sent me ahead of you. For two years now there has been famine in the land, and for the next five years there will be no plowing and reaping. But God sent me ahead of you to preserve for you a remnant on earth and to save your lives by a great deliverance. “So then, it was not you who sent me here, but God.” (Genesis 45:5-8).
Pharoah tells Joseph to bring his family to Egypt and gives them fertile land. Joseph’s family was blessed until a “a king arose in Egypt who did not know of Joseph.” Fearing their numbers, he made the Hebrews slaves.
Moses was born after the new Pharoah decreed all male Hebrew children should be put to death. Much later, as an adult, Moses is charged by God to lead the Hebrews out of slavery. That mission was accomplished.
So much more could be written about Jewish history – their entering the promised land, the kings, the temples, David, Solomon, and more. The most significant things that can be said or written about the Jews are their contributions in every discipline in society, and the persecution they have endured through the centuries. That persecution continues today. May it end soon.