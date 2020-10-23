This column is written to enlighten non-Jews on what Judaism is about. As a gentile I have appreciation for the accomplishments of the Jewish people, especially in light of the persecution they have endured over the centuries.
Even though Jews represent only a small percentage of the population, you cannot tell the story of civilization without looking at the history of the Jews.
The earliest history of the Jews is in the books of Genesis and Exodus. The origins of the Jewish people begins in Genesis soon after creation. This may have been near 3800 B.C., or B.C.E. as most Jews would have it. This is about the time civilization began in Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq). After creation, all humans descended from Adam and Eve.
It starts with Abram, Avram in Hebrew. Abram near 1800 B.C./B.C.E. Lived in the city of Ur with his wife Sarai, and his father, Terah. After a time, they move to the town of Haran. At that time, most people believed in many gods. But Abram believes in just one God who tells him to, with Sarai, move to the land of Canaan, later called Israel. God tells them their family will become a great nation and a blessing for all humankind. An interesting promise, because Sarai is infertile and Abram is 75 years old.
Abram’s willingness to follow the one God and to relocate to Canaan, establishes him as patriarch of monotheism (mono means one, theism refers to God). This also establishes him as originator of a group of people to become known as the Jewish people.
After Abram and Sarai arrive in Canaan, God renames them Abraham and Sarah.
Sarah, who cannot have children, suggests Abraham sleep with her Egyptian maidservant, Hagar. He does so, and Hagar births a son, Ishmael. Both Jewish and Islamic tradition hold Ishmael later becomes father of the Arab tribes.
As time passes, when Abraham turns 99 years, God “signs” a covenant with God by circumcising himself, as well as Ishmael and other males in the family. Sarai soon after conceives and gives birth to Isaac.
At one point God tests Abraham by tell him to sacrifice his son, Isaac. Abraham takes Isaac to Mount Moriah, future home of the great temples in the middle of current-day Jerusalem. He shows his willingness to sacrifice his son, then an angel tells Abraham he has passed his test and to not hurt the boy.
Isaac became to be considered one of the patriarchs of Judaism. He married Rebecca, then fathered Esau and Jacob.
Through a series of events, Jacob lives in Haran and has seven children with Leah. After Jacob wrestles with an angel who blesses him with a new name of “Israel”. Jacob’s descendants become known as the “children of Israel”. Each of those sons become the leader of a tribe – the Tribes of Israel. Joseph, one of the sons has two sons who lead their own tribes.
This marks the end of part I of The Jews. Part II to appear in the next column.