CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is launching a $29.6 million program to distribute air purifiers to Illinois schools.
More than 60,000 High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purifiers will be distributed to help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
The program is funded by the CDC through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It’s targeted for school districts with severe lower income communities and counties that have elevated air pollution.
IDPH estimates almost 3,000 schools will be eligible for the program, covering 68 percent of school districts in the state.
“There is nothing more important to me than keeping Illinoisans safe and healthy—especially when it comes to our youth,” said Governor Pritzker.
“We know that our children need to stay healthy and study in classrooms that are well-ventilated in order to thrive and succeed. Thanks to this $30 million investment, school children will experience cleaner air—preventing illness and absenteeism, while improving our children’s ability to think and learn.”
IDPH is launching an enrollment process in coordination with the Illinois State Board of Education where schools can submit orders for portable HEPA air purifiers. The administrators of eligible school districts will be contacted with information about how many purifiers they’re eligible to receive.
Portable air purifiers will be delivered in the coming months. Schools will generally be eligible for one small air filter unit for each 20 students, with a limited number of larger units for districts with more than 1,000 students.
