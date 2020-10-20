QUINCY — A $550,000 gift from an anonymous donor adds to the largest single scholarship at Quincy University.
The newest gift, combined with previous gifts from the same donor, makes the principal value of the John Mahoney Scholarship nearly $3 million.
The scholarship, established in 2019, is awarded to students majoring in the humanities.
Mahoney, a 1966 graduate of Quincy College, now Quincy University, who died in 2018, was a Tony Award-winning actor most famous for his role as Martin Crane on the long-running NBC sitcom, "Frasier."
Four students were awarded the scholarship this fall.
Shane Hulsey, a scholarship recipient and a senior from Wentzville, Mo., studying multimedia communication, appreciates the generous donors who have helped him attend QU to earn a degree and experience the Quincy community.
"This scholarship has given me a sense of comfort, knowing that I don't have to pay back a whole bunch of loans when I graduate. It makes the whole process a little bit easier," Hulsey said.
"I appreciate the belief that donors have in us a students, as people and as future leaders in the community. They recognize that what they are supporting is valuable, not only furthering our education but for the things we will do beyond college."
Mahoney worked his way through college and often struggled to make ends meet. The Franciscan Friars noticed and helped in any way they could, and in that spirit, the scholarship was established in Mahoney's honor.
Mahoney believed that a QU education prepares students to succeed and to become caring leaders in their communities,
"Quincy University prepared me for anything I ever wanted to do in my life. It gave me wide-ranging knowledge, which has formed a broad educational base for my work as an actor," Mahoney wrote in a letter to fellow alumni. "Many schools talk about their values and their caring atmospheres, but I experienced it directly. I'm a better person for having attended Quincy University."