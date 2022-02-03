QUINCY — A pancake. A shark. An airplane.
The guesses came quickly as St. Peter first-grader Gunnar Lair wielded the pen during a Pictionary game with his classmates.
“You got it. It’s an airplane,” teacher Lori Bertram said. “Good job, first grade.”
A short game break during reading workshop provided one way for students to celebrate Catholic Schools Week — and a way for Bertram to keep students on task.
“Remember you want to participate in the next game, so you need to quietly work,” Bertram said.
Special activities at Quincy’s four Catholic elementary schools and Quincy Notre Dame High School — including Pajama Day and Mismatch Day at St. Peter — add to the fun of the week which wraps up with Saturday night’s Friends of the Catholic Education Dinner honoring the Franciscan Friars.
First-grader Caroline Reis said the week’s activities are fun, and the week is important “because we celebrate the Catholic schools that we all have,” classmate Rory O’Donnell said.
“It’s very important to recognize that what we have here is special,” St. Peter Principal Cindy Venvertloh said. “We try to do something special to have them recognize it’s a great thing to be a part of a Catholic school.”
St. Peter’s activities focus around a theme of “kindness is the key to life,” while St. Dominic’s activities continue the school’s year-long emphasis on discipleship.
“Catholic Schools Week is a great opportunity for our students to celebrate their school, their family, their community,” Principal Carol Frericks said. “Our students have plans this week to take time to appreciate their Catholic education, take time to give thanks to their parents and their parish for the opportunity to go to Catholic schools.”
The week also emphasizes community service, with students at both schools participating in the Souper Bowl of Caring.
“We bring nonperishable food items to school, and we donate those to Catholic Charities,” Frericks said.
St. Peter homerooms compete, vying to see which one can bring in the most donations to earn an out-of-dress-code week.
“Last year, we collected 7,000 items,” Venvertloh said. “It’s awesome.”
Back in Bertram’s room, students alternated class work with playing games.
“It’s important to take a break from our academic work, from our reading, our writing and our math, to celebrate what a gift our Catholic school is,” Bertram said.
“It’s a place we can pray, share our faith and learn more about God.”
Across the hall, students in Cheryl Sowell’s class, first-graders Ben Mellon and Gracie Weisenberger played phonics tic-tac-toe.
They practiced saying words with a long “a” sound, using them in a sentence, and tried to make the right move in the game.
Playing the game was “fun,” Gracie said.
“We got to dress up silly,” Ben said. “I wore this to be silly.”
