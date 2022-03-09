PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The application deadline is March 18 for $5,000 in scholarships available through the Two Rivers Farm Bureau Foundation.
The $1,000 Rod Webel Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Pike County scholarship are available to Pike County students, and the $1,000 Wayne Riley Scholarship is available to an FFA student graduating from Griggsville-Perry High School. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to applicants from Scott County.
Applicants must be high school seniors who are dependents of a Farm Bureau member and planning to major in an agricultural field at a technical school, community college, college or university of their choice.
Applications and selection criteria are available at the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau and from high school guidance counselors and FFA advisors.
More information is available by calling the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau at 217-285-2233.
