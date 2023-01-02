CARTHAGE, Ill. — Applications are being accepted for the Lawton Endowment Fund Scholarship available to area students.
James H. Lawton established the fund to provide tuition scholarships for post secondary education at private accredited colleges or universities in the U.S. and abroad for residents in certain areas of the region including Hancock County and Lima, Keene, Houston and Northeast townships in Adams County.
