QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is accepting applications for this year's Dr. Michael Ouwenga Scholarships.

Established in 2021, the scholarship program is named in memory of Michael Ouwenga, a QMG urologist who passed away in 2019 at age 43. Two awards of $5,000 each will be given to qualifying students.

