QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is accepting applications for this year's Dr. Michael Ouwenga Scholarships.
Established in 2021, the scholarship program is named in memory of Michael Ouwenga, a QMG urologist who passed away in 2019 at age 43. Two awards of $5,000 each will be given to qualifying students.
"Dr. Ouwenga was a wonderful physician and gave everything for the health and betterment of the community," Dr. Daniel Schneider said. Schneider, another QMG urologist, worked alongside Ouwenga. "This scholarship is a fitting legacy to such a wonderful person and selfless man."
Applicants must be a Quincy senior, attending Quincy High School, Quincy Notre Dame, or a home schooled student, with a minimum GPA of 3.5, involved in the community and extracurricular activities, and with the intention of attending a two- or four-year school in a healthcare-related field.
"One of the initial recipients of the scholarship award recently returned for the holidays and spent time shadowing with two of Dr. Ouwenga’s physician colleagues," Dr. Richard Noble, chief medical officer at QMG, said. "I truly believe that Michael would be extremely proud of the positive impact that this award has already provided to the future generation of healthcare providers."
Applications must be submitted no later than March 20 for consideration by the QMG Foundation scholarship committee. Applicants will be notified of decisions in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.