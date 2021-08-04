STAFF REPORT
HULL, Ill. — A Whitetail Archery Academy for area youth will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 at Gardner Camp near Hull.
The academy, offered in partnership with Whitetails Unlimited, Rivers Edge Chapter, provides youth ages 12 to 17 with an opportunity to be outside shooting a bow at multiple targets on a variety of archery ranges.
“To increase the number of hunters in our area we focus on recruiting and retaining young hunters and shooters through multiple outdoor learning events,” Gardner Camp Executive Director Amy Lefringhouse said. “Our Whitetail Archery Academy will equip young bowhunters with the skills, practice and preparation they need to kick off the upcoming season and, ultimately, pair them with hunting mentors.”
Registration is free, with meals provided, for the overnight tent camping event.
More information is available online at gardnercamp.org.