CANTON, Mo. — Several area schools are doing their part to help students impacted by the closing of Iowa Wesleyan University.
IW’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to close the university at the end of the academic year on March 28. The decision was a combination of financial challenges and the rejection of a proposal for federal COVID funding by Gov. Kim Reynolds according to a press release.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the Board of Trustees has made the heartbreaking decision to close our beloved Iowa Wesleyan after 181 years as an educational pillar in this community,” said Christine Plunkett, president of Iowa Wesleyan University. “Our focus is now on assuring our over 850 students have a smooth transition to another educational opportunity.”
Culver-Stockton College is one of four universities that Iowa Wesleyan University has negotiated as a teach-out agreement with, the others are William Penn University, Upper Iowa University and University of Dubuque.
The teach-out allows automatic admission for current IW students in good academic standing, guarantees acceptances of all credits successfully completed, completing degree in the same amount of time and comparable net tuition.
Quincy University Vice President for Enrollment Tom Oliver said the university plans to look at each student’s financial needs on a case by case basis to try and make QU as affordable as possible.
A few students have already applied from IW, the university is expediting the process and working to put together best financial packages possible based on their FAFSA. Their goal is also to make sure students finish on time and make sure they are successful.
“We understand that this is a stressful time and we want to make this as seamless as we possibly can,” Oliver said. “They didn’t start their career at Iowa Wesleyan with this plan, but we want them to feel welcomed at Quincy University.”
Oliver adds that coaches are also reaching out to athletes.
Students looking to transfer to Quincy University can connect with Justin Ray at rayju@quincy.edu.
Quincy University, Culver-Stockton College and Hannibal-LaGrange University will be at a transfer fair for IW students on Monday, April 10. The fair will have more than 80 colleges and universities.
Quincy University also plans to attend the career fair for employees and graduating seniors.
Iowa Wesleyan University closes on May 31. After that the campus becomes the responsibility of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Iowa Wesleyan University is a private university founded in 1842 located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. It’s located about 80 miles north of Quincy.
