QUINCY — Voters will decide contested races in Tuesday’s election in several area school districts.
ADAMS COUNTY
• Central voters will choose between Jessi-Lyn Liesen, Holly Veach, Nicole “Nikki” Buehler, Andrea Foss, Zachary Wallace, Tami S. Wisely, Andrew Dearwester and incumbent Kindel Kestner for four seats and between Paul Mark Bruns and incumbent McKenzi Wilkey for a two-year unexpired term.
• In the Liberty district, incumbent Kayla Derhake, Adam Ancelet, Michelle McMillan, Laura Meyer, Anna Mowen, Jonathan Howell, incumbent David Obert and Cody Cecil seek the four School Board seats.
BROWN COUNTY
Voters will choose between six candidates — Dane EJ Flesner, incumbent Dawn J. Hughes, Garrett Kyle Ingram, Adam Veith, Mark Gregory and Kurt Reische — for four School Board seats.
HANCOCK COUNTY
• Carthage Elementary voters will choose between incumbents James Andrew Dickerson, Luke Burling and Dillon Darbyshire and Sean Dickerson for three seats.
• Four candidates — Clint Grothaus, Robert E. Hymes, incumbent Kayla Kazukauskas and Jaclyn Lansing — seek two seats on the Hamilton School Board, while incumbent Josey Huls and Michael “Craig” Harmon vie for another seat.
• Incumbent John Huston and Shannon Kissinger vie for the at large seat on the Illini West High School board.
• Anthony Wasielewski, Jordan Squire, Joseph Radel, Wayne J. Jespersen and Neva L. Koechle seek the three seats on the Nauvoo-Colusa School Board. All are incumbents.
• Six candidates — incumbent Mark Hitz, Jordan Henry, incumbent Grant Holst, Darilyn Coleman, Eric Bunnell and incumbent Bobbi Smith — seek three Southeastern School Board seats.
• Warsaw voters will decide three seats between four candidates — incumbents Courtney Yuskis, Amber Ruskell-Lamer, Jeremy Conkright and Ryan Jacquot.
PIKE COUNTY
Seven candidates seek four seats in the Pikeland district. On the ballot are incumbent Curtis Simonson, incumbent Ed Greening, Charlie Hull, incumbent Kimberly D. Ator, Lindsy Coe Henderson, Jerry Edison and Cody Piper.
