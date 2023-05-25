STEM

St. Peter teacher Nicole Genenbacher, right, and Central teacher Rob Scheiter work together to build "an expression of joy" using LEGO pieces during Thursday's kickoff event for Dot Foods' Focus on STEM initiative. Dot will provide teacher training on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and grants to 13 West-Central Illinois schools and districts.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Nicole Genenbacher turned the tables Thursday, shifting from the front of the classroom to being in the classroom.

The St. Peter teacher joined educators from 13 West-Central Illinois schools and districts as Dot Foods launched Focus on STEM.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.