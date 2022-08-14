Back to School Help Fair

Student receive tissue packs from the United Way of Adams County as part of Saturday morning's Back to School Help Fair. Now in its 26th year, the Help Fair brings together medical, dental, and vision providers with community organizations and churches offering school supplies and clothing to help students get ready for the new school year.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For more than a quarter century, members of the First Baptist Church of Quincy have been helping get kids ready for the start of the school year, and Saturday morning's Back to School Help Fair was one of the larger events to date.

"In the last five years that I've been working this event, we've changed a lot," Brandy Kirby said. Kirby is the director of nursing for the Quincy Public Schools. "First we had to shift and figure out how to still be able to help the community while dealing with COVID, and now, landing here at Iles, we're working to make it a truly one-stop shop. I think that makes it more convenient for families."

