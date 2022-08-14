QUINCY — For more than a quarter century, members of the First Baptist Church of Quincy have been helping get kids ready for the start of the school year, and Saturday morning's Back to School Help Fair was one of the larger events to date.
"In the last five years that I've been working this event, we've changed a lot," Brandy Kirby said. Kirby is the director of nursing for the Quincy Public Schools. "First we had to shift and figure out how to still be able to help the community while dealing with COVID, and now, landing here at Iles, we're working to make it a truly one-stop shop. I think that makes it more convenient for families."
Kirby said this year has seen changes with more of the school being open, allowing the volunteer groups to spread out and give more room for parents and students to find what they need. Clothing, physicals, immunizations, dental exams, and haircuts are all available, along with loaded backpacks with school supplies.
Dr. Allyson Munch, a resident at SIU's Quincy office said that providing the assistance for the community is good for the medical students, also.
"It's educational for us," Munch said. It's a free service we can offer to get kids where they need to be to be ready for school."
SIU faculty member Dr. Timothy Ott, the coordinator for the medical services at the fair, said getting some real-world experience is highly beneficial for his students.
"My students get a lot of direct experience doing this," Ott said. "For a lot of them, this may be one of the first times examining healthy kids, rather than just treating the sick kids. They get to see what the schools require, that sort of thing.
"I also think it's great for them to see that this sort of community outreach program exists," he added. "In the future they may want to look for these kinds of opportunities to help with."
The Rev. Orville Jones, Jr. said he's still struck every year to see so many different groups come together for a common purpose.
"I think I say it every year, but this really is Quincy's finest hour," Jones said. "We have churches from all throughout the community, all faiths, coming to help. We have United Way, Transitions, QMG, SIU, QPD, and they're all out here for the same purpose, they all come out and come together to make sure kids have what they need."
Orville did say the Help Fair has had some challenges in getting donations this year as the economic issues are affecting donors as well as those in need.
"I think we have seen an impact in donations, unfortunately," he said. "It's been a challenging year for everyone, and that's impacting us here, as well."
"On the medical side, we're still getting the help we need. I know there has been some impact on things like the loaded backpacks," Kirby said. "Our community really pulls together to provide volunteers as well as supplies. We have people here from the schools, from Blessing, QMG, the Health Department, and even high school students helping out this year."
SIU's Dr. Ott said students of all ages benefit from the Help Fair, from Pre-K to his medical residents.
"It just makes our students feel like they're a part of the community, both the healthcare community and the larger community here," he said. "It gives them that sense of belonging as they get out of the classroom and into the real world."
