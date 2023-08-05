QUINCY — For the past quarter-century, the Back to School Help Fair has been organized by Quincy's First Baptist Church to help make sure kids going back to classes have everything they need.
The Rev. Orville Jones of First Baptist said one sign of that need in the community is how early people arrive at the event.
"We got here this morning about 7:15 a.m.," Jone said, "and the line was already all the way across the parking lot. It's indicative to me of how great the need is to help get kids ready for school. And it's especially true for families with multiple children."
Saturday's event was again held at Illes Elementary School on North 12th in Quincy.
When the Help Fair was held at the church starting in 1998, the crowds would start forming even earlier according to Jones's wife, Lena.
"Back when we did this at the church, we had people starting to line up at 2 a.m.," she said. "They start early to get the items they need that we can provide."
This year's Back to School Help Fair carried a bittersweet note, as it's the first event following the passing of long-time organizer Maxine Bassett last year.
"We've had several people come together to fill the role that Maxine had done on her own before," Lena Jones said.
"Maxine's passing left a huge hole in all of our hearts and in this program," Rev. Jones said. "But our community comes together to find a way to keep the work going. When you have someone who was so dedicated to this event, I think that's an inspiration to other people to come out and help others. But we will continue to serve the kids and serve the community."
Along with those coming to fill the space left by Bassett's passing, Lena said new individuals and businesses continue to help grow the fair.
"As we have each year, we still have new people coming on that haven't helped before," she said. "We have calls from people asking how they can help. So the community support just keeps growing year after year."
As part of the fair, students and their families have the opportunity to come out and pick up clothes and shoes as well as backpacks filled with school supplies. Medical and dental providers are on hand for required health exams, and barbers and stylists take part, offering haircuts before school is back in session.
Orville Jones said the whole event is a testament to the dedication of the community itself.
"I think this is Quincy's finest moment each year," he said. "This isn't just First Baptist Church, or just Blessing Hospital, or just Quincy Medical Group. This is people from all walks of life, from multiple churches throughout the city, different businesses, and everyone comes together with clothes, shoes, putting book bags together, giving check-ups and exams and shots as needed. It's all amazing."
Anyone who may not have been able to make it to Saturday's event are encouraged to contact First Baptist Church in Quincy at 217-223-9454.
