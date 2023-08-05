Getting ready for school's return

Families lines up early Saturday for the annual Back to School Help Fair, hosted once again at Illes Elementary and organized by volunteers through Quincy's First Baptist Church. Students were able to get school supplies and clothing items as well as haircuts and required medical and dental exams at no cost.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — For the past quarter-century, the Back to School Help Fair has been organized by Quincy's First Baptist Church to help make sure kids going back to classes have everything they need.

The Rev. Orville Jones of First Baptist said one sign of that need in the community is how early people arrive at the event.

