Back to School Help Fair gets students off to good start

QUINCY — Getting students off to a good start is the goal of the annual Back to School Help Fair.
“I always say it’s Quincy at its finest,” said Rev. Orville Jones of First Baptist Church, which coordinates the fair.
The fair — slated for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Iles Elementary School, 3111 N. 12th — offers free physicals, school dental exams, immunizations, haircuts, clothing, backpacks and school supplies.
Quincy churches, organizations and volunteers work together to help families get ready for the school year.
“The need is increasing because so many things cost more right now than they used to,” Jones said. “When you can come and get these items without cost and you can be able to get your kids pretty much ready for their academic pursuits, that is a real blessing to the families.”
Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and “we’re asking everyone to wear a mask and practice proper distancing as they come,” Jones said.
The fair traditionally has been held at the church, but shifted to Iles last year with a drive-through format for backpacks and school supplies due to COVID-19 restrictions. It remained at Iles again this year to take advantage of the larger space for social distancing while offering all the traditional services.
“They’ll be able to get their haircuts, their backpacks, clothing and health requirements all in one spot,” said Brandy Kirby, nursing director for Quincy Public Schools and a member of the fair’s planning committee. “It’s a really good resource for our community.”
Parking is available at Iles, but new for this year, bus transportation also is available to and from the fair.
QPS buses will start at 8 a.m. at Rooney Elementary School, 4900 Columbus Road, and stop at Quincy High School at 3322 Maine, Early Childhood and Family Center at 401 S. Eighth and First Baptist at 739 N. Eighth on the way to Iles.
Buses will repeat the loop, “continually make the rounds, checking to see if people are there waiting” throughout the morning, Kirby said, and dropping off others who have been to the fair.
Seeing the reaction of students and families, and the smiles when kids get a backpack with a favorite character or in a favorite color, makes it worthwhile for all the volunteers.
Jones said he will never forget one young man at a fair some years ago.
The boy saw a sport coat in his size, had to have it and wore it throughout the fair on a day when the temperature had to be in the upper 90s.
“Just to see the grin on his face. He was as happy as he could possibly be,” Jones said. “It just tells me how important it really is to do these kind of things.”