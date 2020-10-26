Bailey will not seek third term on Quincy School Board

QUINCY — Two of the three Quincy School Board members whose terms expire next year plan to seek a third term.
Board President Sayeed Ali and board member Richard McNay intend to run again on the April 6, 2021 ballot, but board member Sheldon Bailey will not seek re-election.
"This will finish my second term. I will not be running again," Bailey said. "I think it's time to let some others come in and play a role."
Bailey was elected in April 2013 from a field of eight candidates, joining Ali and McNay as first-time board members serving in what proved to be a pivotal time for Quincy Public Schools with an $89 million building project and hiring a new superintendent.
"A lot of momentous things happened for the school district in these last eight years," Bailey said. "It's really been rewarding to be part of that."
Voters in November 2014 approved investing $89 million to build five new K-5 schools and an addition to Quincy High School – without any significant change in the district’s tax levy -- rather than spending $66 million over 20 years to make health/life safety improvements to existing schools ranging in age from 42 to 124 years old.
"The momentum really took off after the referendum passed," Bailey said.
Bailey intended to serve only four years on the board, but as his first term was ending, the district was in the midst of the building project.
"I didn't feel it was a good time to leave at that point because we'd accelerated everything to get it done in a quick fashion, which was the right decision, but it really was putting a lot of extra effort on the entire school district," Bailey said.
"It was good to have some consistent guidance from the board, and that's why I changed my mind and went ahead and ran for the second term," he said. "At this point, we're in a better place for some changes on the board."
Two years into Bailey's first term, then-Superintendent Steve Cobb announced his plans to retire. The board began a search, and Roy Webb's name came up early in the process.
"Not all boards are going to have the option of hiring a Roy Webb," Bailey said. "We had that option, and we acted on that."
In the spring, Bailey will leave a board that he says is working well together with respect among the seven members.
"You've seen with this board, for at least the last six years, a real continuity of thought and desire to move the district forward and take the emphasis off the board and more onto the administration, the schools, the teachers and the students," Bailey said.
"We've looked for other candidates we feel would keep the school district moving in the same direction it is today. We feel candidates out there are strong and willing to serve that could do that," he said. "That's one of the other reasons I feel it's a good time to step off. We probably have better candidates now willing to serve on the board than maybe we've had in the past."
Candidate Info
According to the 2021 Candidate’s Guide issued by the Illinois State Board of Elections, School Board candidates must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Illinois and the school district for a year preceding the election and a registered voter.
Nominating petitions must be signed by at least 50 qualified voters or 10% of voters, whichever is less, living within the district.
The School Board candidate filing period is Monday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Dec. 21. Petitions are filed with the Adams County Clerk.
The School Board election is April 6, 2021.