QUINCY — Baldwin fourth-grader Alexander Smith already understands one key to preventing racism.
“We’re all the same, so we should be treated fairly,” he said.
The simple words inspired creativity for Alexander and some classmates with a mural depicting two different races holding hands with a heart in between them.
Fourth-grader Maddox Newbill worked on a sculpture made out of paper maché and paint, which was hard to create and messy, but worth it for the finished product, and Alexandra Phillips and a team of students fashioned a mosaic of a giant heart with black and white skin tones.
Art, the students learned, can be a powerful tool against racism — one takeaway from a recent project-based learning unit led by teachers Jeff Fessler, Allie Bailey and Jannele Novosel.
Fessler learned about project-based learning while teaching in China and brought the idea back to Quincy, sharing it with staff at Baldwin Elementary School which took it to the next level with a three-day online training session over the summer.
“With PBL, you teach through some kind of a problem, a real-world problem, (students) have to solve,” Fessler said. “We kick it off by giving some information each day, then the bulk of the class is them taking that information and applying it to their challenge. It’s constant teamwork, constant exploration. It’s inquiry. It’s all the fun things that kids naturally like to do, but they’re learning in the process.”
Inspired by this summer’s protests and Black Lives Matter, the three teachers decided to focus on racism — a complex issue for elementary school students. More inspiration came from Amanda Williams, a Chicago artist who focuses on teaching people about racism through her work, which led the teachers to ask students how they can use visual art to help eliminate African American racism in the community.
“Every day we would show them an example of an artist who had used their visual art to do just that, have a really good conversation about it, then they would meet with their team and discuss what they might do. Some were inspired by the art they saw and played off that. Others came up with ideas of their own,” Fessler said.
Students decided how to do the project, what research needed to be done, where to find that research and where to get needed materials. “Just to hear their conversations and see them really wanting to do a good job on this art because it was important, the subject was important, was super gratifying,” Fessler said.
For the students, the three-week unit combined fun and learning.
Projects like the sculpture “help children learn. They learn while their creativity is going up,” Maddox said.
“I like how you’re able to create different things,” Alexandra said. “I just really learned about racism. I already knew a tiny bit about it, but didn’t really know all the stuff. I learned lots of people do art and stuff to stop it.”
For about an hour a day, the 70 students worked on creating their projects — and deepening their understanding of a long-time problem and things still happening today that make African Americans not equal to other races.
Along the way, the students honed math skills while creating the art and focused on social students issues including what it means to be a good citizen and the qualities of a good democracy.
“It’s all the stuff we would have had to teach anyway,” Fessler said. “I just think that this was a really unique way to teach it through this real world problem that they got to address through art.”
The projects led to other connections, including a Zoom meeting with Williams with all three classes, and not only a growing awareness of racism for the students but the idea that they could do something about it.
“We wanted to show the kids that you can address problems through all kinds of art,” Fessler said. “Art is something pretty to look at, but it also can solve problems and raise awareness.”
Fessler had hoped to display the student work throughout the community, but COVID-19 changed that plan. Instead one piece remains on display outside the school at 30th and Maine — strips of blue tarp strung on a line with messages from students about how to counter racism — and others were featured in a short video about the students’ work.
“We just hope kids came away with realizing that historically African Americans weren’t treated the same and that there’s still elements of that that happen today in 2020 that we really need to do something about,” said Fessler, adding that the teachers intend to teach the unit again next year.
“We kept telling the kids you are the ones that are going to take this fight forward. You have to understand now why this is wrong and make sure that this never happens again,” he said. “Planting that seed is something they can take forward and hopefully be great citizens that want everybody to be treated equally. It sounds so simple when I say it out loud like that, but it’s such a complicated thing.”