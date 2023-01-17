QUINCY — People with completed college credits can earn a four-year degree from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences in as little as two years.

The college expanded its direct transfer option for a bachelor of science degree to include the radiologic sciences and respiratory care programs.

