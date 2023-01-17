QUINCY — People with completed college credits can earn a four-year degree from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences in as little as two years.
The college expanded its direct transfer option for a bachelor of science degree to include the radiologic sciences and respiratory care programs.
The direct transfer option allows students with completed prerequisite and general education courses from another institution to enter directly into Blessing-Rieman and complete a degree in two to three years.
“This is an excellent opportunity to complete your degree without being on a waitlist,” Blessing-Rieman President/CEO Brenda Beshears said. “This option offers a seamless entry.”
Radiologic sciences and respiratory care classes begin in August. The nursing program, where the direct transfer option has been in place for several years, offers start dates in August and January.
More information is available by contacting Blessing-Rieman at 217-228-5520, ext. 6949 or admissions@brcn.edu.
