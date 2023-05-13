Blessing-Rieman Grad

Kayley Bailey, a nontraditional student, graduated Friday afternoon from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She's following her passion to become a labor and delivery nurse.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — When Kayley Bailey had her kids, the care provided by the labor and delivery nurses left a lasting impression.

Now she’s following in their footsteps, graduating Friday with a bachelor of science in nursing from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences and starting a job later this year as a labor and delivery nurse at Blessing Hospital.

