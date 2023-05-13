QUINCY — When Kayley Bailey had her kids, the care provided by the labor and delivery nurses left a lasting impression.
Now she’s following in their footsteps, graduating Friday with a bachelor of science in nursing from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences and starting a job later this year as a labor and delivery nurse at Blessing Hospital.
The afternoon ceremony saw 41 students earn degrees in nursing, medical laboratory technology and health information management.
“It’s been such a journey to get here,” Bailey said. “I felt like God was guiding my path. I want to care for people, help people, and for me, it’s specific to want to help bring babies into the world and be an impact for parents.”
The realization came during the COVID-19 pandemic as Bailey took time to think about her future and inspiration to do something about it came from a quote from Rebekah Lyons offering a reminder that it’s never too late to re-establish what you want your life to be about.
She already had, but didn’t use, a degree in social work and decided to go back to school for nursing.
“I want what I’m passionate about to fill my days,” Bailey said.
Two and a half years later, she’s on her way with her nursing degree, and after passing the National Council Licensure Exam, or NCLEX, Bailey will be a registered nurse
“I loved Blessing-Rieman because it was for more than just traditional students. They worked with my life, worked with my schedule. The professors were so accommodating with things life throws at you sometimes,” she said.
Going back to school meant some challenges for her family — her husband Josh, a pastor at the Crossing, and their kids Elle, now 6, and twins Beckett and Emmy, now 4.
“I knew if I kept working hard, it would pay off. I want to be an example for their future,” Bailey said. The kids “are so excited. They kept practicing yelling ‘go Mommy’ when I walk across the stage.”
Bailey urges other nontraditional students to follow their own passions.
“As parents, you cannot pour from an empty cup. You have to fill yourself up, love what you do to e a good parent and to inspire your children,” she said. “Never feel like it’s too late to chase your dreams.”
