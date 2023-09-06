QUINCY — Enrollment at the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences saw a jump in enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year.
Blessing-Rieman enrollment increased from 267 in the 2022-23 year to 311 this year, a 14% increase.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Enrollment at the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences saw a jump in enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year.
Blessing-Rieman enrollment increased from 267 in the 2022-23 year to 311 this year, a 14% increase.
"Over the past several years, we have expanded program offerings to sustain the College’s enrollment and to provide the supply of excellent, competent, health care professionals our region needs,” Brenda Beshears, PhD,RN said. Beshears is the president and chief executive officer of the college. "We also offer a variety of pathways to start and complete our programs which provides flexibility and affordability for our students."
Beshears said the largest areas of enrollment growth are in the radiology program and in the direct transfer option for nursing, radiology and respiratory care degrees. The direct transfer option allows students to transfer directly to Blessing-Rieman after completing their pre-requisite courses at another educational institution.
Another reason the school cites as a factor in increasing enrollment is the affordability and financial assistance options available at Blessing-Rieman. Qualifying students can utilize the Blessing Education Revolving Fund (BERF) Loan, which covers 100% of tuition and fees. The loan can also be forgiven for students who decide to stay and work in the Blessing Health System.
Blessing-Rieman also offers an Associate of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology degree, an RN-BSN online completion program, an online Master of Science in Nursing program, and dual enrollment courses for high school students.
For more information on programs offered, contact the Blessing-Rieman admissions office at 217-228-5520 ext. 6949 or send an email to admissions@brcn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.