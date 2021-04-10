QUINCY — Three senior students from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing brought their Senior Year Change project out to the community on Friday.
Seniors Myka Boyd, Kennedy Merryman, and Arianna Stamper demonstrated their “Embracing COVID-19” device to the chapel at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home. The idea came to the trio following a year of restricted visits for nursing home residents and issues that can arise from social isolation.
“Social isolation and loneliness were linked to a 30% increase in the risk for an individual suffering from a stroke or the development of coronary artery disease,” Merryman said. “So it’s a real physical impact, along with the mental health issues.”
Mental issues like depression, accelerated cognitive decline, and impaired immunity have also been shown as resulting from social isolation, Merryman added.
St. Vincent’s director of nursing Deanna Smith said the current protocol for residents that have either not yet been vaccinated or who have chosen not to be vaccinated is that they’re still not able to have the close, direct contact with visitors.
“We wanted to find something we could implement to fight the issues that come from social isolation,” Boyd said.
The mechanism the three students created consists of a wooden frame designed to be folded and stored easily and efficiently. Within the frame is stretched a durable sheet of plastic to protect the spread of any virus or bacteria between visitor and resident. Two sets of sleeves allow participants to reach through and wrap their still-protected arms around one another without direct physical contact.
St. Vincent’s was chosen in part because of the relatively small number of residents.
“We didn’t want to use a facility that was so large that residents would never get the chance to use it,” Merryman said.
Connections between the home and the student’s instructor helped provide the opportunity because of the established trust that allowed them to bring the device in for demonstration purposes.
“A lot of senior projects are demonstrated in place at Blessing,” Danielle Boeding said. Boeding is the administrator of St. Vincent’s. “These girls were brave enough to reach for something different, and we’re happy to have them here.”
The “Embrace COVID-19” device created by Merryman, Stamper, and Boyd will remain at St. Vincent’s home for use by residents and their visitors.
“We want to say thank you to St. Vincent’s for letting us bring this to their residents,” Merryman said. “We hope it can bring some smiles.”