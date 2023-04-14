QUINCY — For the third year, Blessing-Rieman nursing students were able to meet with state legislators Friday about the needs of their chosen profession over an afternoon luncheon in Quincy.
"Before COVID, we would have students from across the state meet in Springfield for Student Nurse Political Action Day," Blessing-Rieman Associate Professor Susan McReynolds said Friday. "We would go to the Capitol Building and hope to get senators or representatives out of session to speak with students.
"When the pandemic happened and we didn't want to take our students to the Capitol, we decided to invite the legislators here," she said. "We don't really have room at the college to do a luncheon like this, so we started coming out here to Spring Lake Country Club."
Friday's luncheon was hosted by Blessing-Rieman with Illinois state Reps. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, and C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, being joined by Missouri state Rep. Greg Sharpe, R-Ewing, in speaking to the students.
"From the perspective of being a legislator, we want to let them know that we're here to help in cases where they need it," Frese said. "And with legislation that may affect them as nurses, we want to let them know how to get hold of us. I like being here to put a face to the name so they know who they're talking to."
Frese noted that there's a large demand for healthcare professionals in the Quincy area, and that the need isn't limited to just Blessing Health System or Quincy Medical Group.
"The Veterans Home is a large hirer of nursing professionals, and with an aging population, the nursing homes are also expanding their staffs," he said. "We definitely have a need, and a shortage to fill that need. It's great to be here to be able to say thank you to these students for choosing this as a profession."
Charlotte Horman, a student at Blessing-Rieman, said the support of the state leaders to come and have a conversation is meaningful to the future nurses.
"It's amazing to see that people care about what we're doing and that our legislators want to hear from us," Horman said. "They want to know what kind of care we're providing and to make sure we feel safe in our jobs and that we're giving a safe environment for patients and their families."
McReynolds said the luncheon isn't about legislators giving speeches, but about open communications with leaders.
"The legislators will tell them how advocacy for the healthcare population is so much easier for them when nurses and providers come to them with ideas," she said. "Most of them are farmers or business owners and they may not know what the needs of healthcare professionals are."
One of the challenges Frese sees as a legislator is finding a way to balance needs of different groups across the state.
"Different areas of the state have different focuses that are challenges," he said. "For us, I think the scope of practice, what duties can be performed by advanced practice nurses, is a big issue. Because we're rural, we need access. We want them to have more independence in their practice so they can provide the help where it's needed.
"If someone lives between Quincy and Macomb, they have to decide which way they want to travel to get service," he added as an example. "Unless we have something in Golden, like we do, that gives people more immediate access."
Frese said one thing that he sees that could help ease the burden is making it easier to have licenses providers in one state being able to work in a neighboring state.
"I think the Interstate Nurse Licensure Compact Act to make it easier to move across state lines, I think its time is coming," he said. "I don't say that because we want to poach nurses from other areas, we just want to make it easier for nurses to find where they want to practice. I think we'll get that worked out."
For Horman, the confidence to speak up and express what help is needed is something she thinks nursing students should learn to make their whole career easier.
"As nursing students, it's really important for us to use our voice to speak up for what we want and need when we become nurses," she said. "Having the opportunity to sit in this room and talk to legislators is amazing, to be able to tell them what changes we need to see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.