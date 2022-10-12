CANTON, Mo. — Roy Blunt is investing his remaining days on Capitol Hill by re-emphasizing some of the federal programs he believes are critical to residents in Northeast Missouri.
Missouri's senior senator, first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, is not seeking re-election in November.
On Wednesday he visited with administration, faculty, staff and students at Culver-Stockton College to talk about college affordability, expansion of and investment in rural broadband service, and his support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The latter is expected to contribute $6.5 billion in federal funding to improve the safety and efficiency of Missouri highways, airports and waterways.
A former history teacher and president of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., Blunt successfully led the effort to restore eligibility for year-round Pell Grants in 2017 as chairman of the Senate appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Education. Blunt has helped secure annual Pell Grant increases for the past five years so that approximately 105,000 students receive almost $423 million in Pell Grant funding to attend Missouri colleges and universities.
Culver-Stockton President Douglas Palmer said that Blunt's visit to campus was important for the one-on-one connection he made with students.
"One of the things that really came across well is the senator’s willingness to work with people from different political backgrounds," Palmer said. "He talked to everybody in the room, especially to our students, about the times in which he has cooperated with Democrats to try to bring legislation that benefits everyone.
"That’s a lesson that we try to encourage our students as we’re teaching critical thinking skills. His ability to impart that was a great message for everybody."
Ethan Nelson, a freshman from Clark County, is the first in his family to attend college. He is pursuing a degree in mathematics and ultimately would like to become an actuarial scientist and specialize in farm insurance or a related field. He said it would not be possible for him to attend a school like Culver-Stockton without the benefit of a federal Pell Grant.
"One thing (Blunt said) that really stood out to me is that we live in a community where we make things ourselves, and we grow things," Nelson said. "Because I grew up on a farm (his family raises goats), and that honestly is very true.
"We don't know entirely a lot of other jobs that are available because we only know what's in our rural area. So, introducing job titles and job descriptions earlier on in life definitely would be a benefit in my eyes. I thought when he brought that up it was a really good and smart idea."
Lindsay Uhlmeyer, now in her third year as an assistant professor of education, said her alma mater benefits from the year-round Pell Grant funding during the summer months because it enables the students to take some additional coursework that might not otherwise be available.
"Having the ability to continue the education without taking a break in the middle is really important because when people get out of the habit of learning and working on their scholarship, it's hard for them to get back into it," Uhlmeyer said. "So we want to keep that a continuous journey, if possible."
