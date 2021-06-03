QUINCY — The newest member of the Quincy School Board says she can help forge a stronger connection between the business community and the school system.
Board members seated Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Latonya Brock during a Thursday morning special meeting.
“It was amazing how similar her resume was to a lot of things we thought would be very valuable to the School Board moving forward,” Board President Sayeed Ali said. “We all feel she’s going to bring a lot to the table.”
Brock, 48, takes over the seat held by Mike Troup, who resigned April 30 prior to becoming Quincy’s mayor, and will serve the remaining two years of his term.
Brock said she sees “a great match” between her professional role with the chamber and the board’s priorities.
“Our relationship with our business community and our employers has been important, but I think that will only grow,” Ali said. “Latonya’s insight on how to make this happen will be extremely valuable moving forward.”
Brock said it starts with the educational system.
“It’s a great opportunity for the business community to become even more involved beyond giving, which is certainly important, but allowing and exposing even middle schoolers to what Quincy has to offer as far as career paths and opportunities so they can find their career path here in Quincy,” she said.
School district finances remain another priority for the board, Ali said, and Brock is well aware of the challenges facing not just businesses but community members.
“We want to continue to move forward with our financial management. We want board members to understand what our community members are wanting,” Ali said. “She’s proven her ability to really listen and communicate with community members and business owners.”
Brock said the chamber has worked closely with Quincy Public Schools on financial issues, including supporting an unsuccessful 53-cent tax increase put to voters in March 2020.
Keys moving forward will be “how we can continue to increase funding to support some of the mandates even from the state of Illinois that are happening and being pushed down the pipeline and just preparing financially to be a stronger QPS system,” Brock said.
“They’re already stronger. I believe Sayeed and the board have done a great job managing resources, but when I think about my passion and background in financing, just being able to bring a different perspective even with that was certainly beneficial.”
Brock, who soon will finish a master’s degree in counseling, with an emphasis in mental health, from Quincy University, sees mental health as another priority for both school and business.
“If we don’t address it in the school system at an early age, we’re still going to have to address it at some point in the workforce,” she said. “Being proactive to me in the mental health space is definitely a benefit for the community.”
Brock was born in Chicago, grew up in Indianapolis and moved to Quincy a little over five years ago. She started working for the chamber in February 2016 as membership manager and was named executive director in September 2017.
Brock is married to Jebora Brock. Together they have two sons, two daughters and eight grandchildren.
Several “well-qualified” people expressed interest in the board seat after Troup announced his intention to run for mayor, through the campaign and after the School Board posted a formal notice of the vacant seat. Ali and Board Vice President Shelley Arns met last month with two candidates for the seat.
The board had 60 days to name a replacement for Troup and could have waited until its regular June meeting to seat a new member, but Ali said it held the special meeting to seat Brock and move forward with committee assignments.
“I think we’ll know the chairs and co-chairs of standing committees,” Ali said. “There are some committees looking for additional community members to serve. I don’t know if everything will be rounded out by the June meeting, but we’ll have a pretty good idea.”