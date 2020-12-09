MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Allison Koch and her husband, Nolan, lost day care for their son, Lucas, in March when their provider decided to shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finding day care for him proved to be a challenge, so Koch had to rely on her mother-in-law and sister-in-law to care for him while they were at work. Since March, they have been on several waitlists for a few in-home day cares, but it was difficult to find space as day cares can only have so many young children.
Next month, the uncertainty should end for 18-month-old Lucas as he will start at the new Brown County Early Learning Center that is set to open after months of renovations. The 8,500-square-foot facility has a capacity of 80 children from infants to pre-kindergarten.
The center is providing peace of mind for the future.
“It was a place that was going to stay open no matter the weather, no matter if they had a sick kid,” Koch said. “It was their job to stay open so I can go to work, and my husband can go to work.”
The new facility at 210 County Lane was bought and renovated by the Tracy Family Foundation and will be operated by the YMCA of West Central Illinois.
Connie Ward, executive director of the center, doesn’t hide her excitement in showing the classrooms during a tour of the facility Wednesday. She makes sure to stop and show off the cubbies where infant car seats are stored as well as windows that are close to the floor.
“The kids can really look out and see everything outside. It will keep them entertained,” Ward said with a laugh.
Most of the staff of about 20 has been hired, and training has started on processes and the Creative Curriculum early learning curricula the center has adopted.
Since tours have been given to prospective families, Ward has already seen the reaction from many children.
“They get really excited and they go in the room and their eyes light up, and most of the time when I did tours where they brought kids, the kids went out crying, because they did not want to leave,” she said. “They were touching and playing with everything, and it just makes my heart happy.”
Work for the facility started after a countywide survey conducted by the Tracy Family Foundation found that child care options was the largest need in the community.
“It was because parents were frantically searching for child care options, and it was becoming harder to do in-home child care,” said Dan Teefey, executive director of the Tracy Family Foundation.
At the time, there were only 12 in-home child care providers in the county, and that continued continued to dip.
“Parent are working, and they need a safe spot for their children and a spot that helps the children thrive and grow,” said Jean Buckley, president of the Tracy Family Foundation. “We have heard that from many people.”
The nearly $2 million project involved renovating the building previously owned by Mental Health Centers of Western Illinois.
“This was an underutilized facility for Mental Health (Centers) of Western Illinois, so it’s good for the community to not have a vacant building or underutilized building,” Teefey said. “It’s a great space.”
Koch was leery at moving Lucas to the center at first, but was immediately put at ease upon taking a tour.
“Going from an in-home where there’s one person to a whole center, you’re worried about their safety, but coming through and seeing that all the rooms have cameras and they said throughout the day that you’ll get notifications and pictures and can check in on him,” she said. “Also knowing that anybody can’t come in — you have to be fingerprinted to come in or have your ID — is a nice touch for a mom.”
Those interested in more information on the center should call the center at 217-773-5017.