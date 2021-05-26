CARTHAGE, Ill. — Carthage Elementary School District will sponsor a summer meals program from June 7 through Aug. 6.
Free sack lunches will be offered to all children ages 18 and under from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curbside pickup is at Carthage Community Center, the former Senior Center, at 301 E. Main.
Fun Friday activities will be planned each week and sent home with the children’s lunches.
The program is part of the Summer Food Service Program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered through the Illinois State Board of Education. No registration is needed to participate.
Carthage Community Development, with the help of VISTA volunteers, will facilitate the meals program.
More information is available by contacting Carthage Community Development Director Amy Graham at 217-357-3800 or ccdc@carthage-il.com.