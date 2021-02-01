QUINCY — Blessed Sacrament students worked together Monday to show the community just how much they care.
Hygiene items donated by students joined handwritten notes with messages including “we’re praying for you” and “you’re loved” in care packages for those in need. Students collected canned goods for Horizons, and third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students packaged up treats for staff members of the Illinois Veterans Home.
“A lot of people chipped in and were able to make a big difference with how much we got,” sixth-grader Dawson Stafford said. “We know people who will be getting the care packages will be very happy.”
Local organizations picked up the care packages and donations as students lined the alley holding handmade signs as part of the school’s activities tied to Catholic Schools Week.
Doing for others is an important part of the week each year “because we’re helping the community and helping ourselves grow stronger in our faith,” eighth-grader Anna Fenton said.
During the week set aside each year to celebrate the opportunity to have a Catholic education, Quincy’s Catholic elementary schools and Quincy Notre Dame High School offer a variety of fun, and meaningful, events — all with a COVID-19 twist.
“This year may look different than others, but our teachers and staff have helped us set up different activities we can still do throughout the pandemic,” Anna said. “It’s a celebration of our faith and that we get to go to this great school.”
Despite the pandemic, the week’s overall goal remains the same.
“It reaffirms the importance of our Catholic faith in these times of challenges and struggles,” St. Francis Principal Lori Shepard said. “No matter how difficult the time is — whether it’s within their own home, the city of Quincy, the wider nation or things happening on the news — they can always rely on their faith to keep them grounded.”
St. Francis plans favorite activities, but “the main difference is this year we will be doing it in their individual classrooms rather than gathering,” Shepard said.
Students in grades 6 to 8, for example, created skits based on stories from the Bible and recorded their performances. “Instead of performing in front of the entire school, they are now sending recordings out to the various classrooms. Each teacher can use the recordings when it best fits their schedules,” Shepard said.
Virtual field trips will take students to important Catholic sites across the globe, and they can learn more about the priesthood thanks to videos put together by friends of Rev. Steven Arisman to answer student questions.
“They’re still going to have a fun time,” Shepard said.
Blessed Sacrament’s care packages offered a way to socially distance while helping others — and giving students a better understanding of community needs.
“In years past, on our day of service and community, we would be at local nursing homes playing bingo and making crafts with the residents with the older kids at Catholic Charities and Horizons Soup Kitchen,” Blessed Sacrament Principal Christie Bliven said. “Those things, of course, cannot happen this year. So we’re going to reach them another way.”
Other highlights for Blessed Sacrament will be making cards for veterans and a drive-by doughnut parade to recognize local heroes, including police officers, firemen and health care workers.
“A lot of them work so hard every single day and don’t get a lot of thank yous,” Dawson said.
Even though some activities will be different, the week still is fun for students.
“It’s one of the things I look most forward to every year because it’s always a time to be joyful and happy with your friends and teachers. It’s a week to rejoice and have fun,” Dawson said.
“What makes Catholic Schools Week more special particularly this year would be the fact we are still in-person learning. That’s been an uncertainty, an unknown, whether we could sustain what we know is absolutely the best for kids, and that is in-person learning,” Bliven said. “We celebrate every single day.”