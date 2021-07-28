QUINCY — New guidance on wearing masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could mean changes for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Many area school districts already developed, and adopted, return-to-school plans highly recommending masks for unvaccinated students and staff and requiring masks for all on buses and in large gatherings, such as assemblies, based on recent CDC guidance. But the agency now recommends that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. dealing with COVID-19 surges.
Classes are set to start in just under three weeks, but “we have a few days to look this over and see what the interpretations are,” Quincy Superintendent Roy Webb said.
Webb said he’s waiting to hear more from the Adams County Health Department, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health — and to talk with the School Board.
“We’ll look things over, have discussion, figure out what we want to do, what we need to do,” Webb said. “It’s so new. People are interpreting different things. We need to get our ducks in a row first and have a good understanding of what this guidance is.”
Changing the guidance for the district adopted last week will take further action by the board, and Webb said that will take a special meeting.
The School Board’s next regular meeting is Aug. 18, the first day of classes for students.