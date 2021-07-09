QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday that they are fully adopting the most recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for COVID-19 prevention for the upcoming school year.
Major points of the guidance includes the continued wearing of masks indoors for anyone that is ineligible for vaccination or who has chosen not to be vaccinated, including all children age 2 and over. Along with this, the CDC recommends a minimum of three feet distance between students in classrooms. Screening, testing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, and contact tracing, along with an emphasis on staying home when sick, quarantine and isolation as needed, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection are all part of the latest guidelines.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the IDPH, said the department’s goal in adopting these measures is to protect the health of everyone in the school environment, from students to teachers to other staff, so that in-person learn can resume as safely as possible.
“The CDC is right,” Ezike said, “vaccination is the best preventive strategy. As school board members, parents, teachers, and superintendents plan for a return to in-person learning in the fall, we strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to mask. IDPH is proud to fully adopt school guidance issued by CDC, which is based on the latest scientific information about COVID-19.”
In addition to these guidelines, the state’s superintendent of education, Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, said that in-person learning will be required for all state schools with only limited exceptions allowed for remote learning as required by state law.
Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, all schools must resume fully in-person learning for all student attendance days,” Ayala said in a released statement. “Remote instruction (may) be made available for students who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine or who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, only while they are under quarantine consistent with guidance or requirements from a local public health department or the Illinois Department of Public Health.”
Roy Webb, superintendent of the Quincy Public School District, said the district is currently reviewing the newly-issued documents from the state superintendent and the IDPH.
“QPS will take a bit of a tactical pause, read the CDC and IDPH guidance carefully and listen to interpretations by the ISBE,” Webb said. “We are confident we will be able to draft and publish our guidance soon.”