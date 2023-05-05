CAMP POINT, Ill. — A new program provides school-based mental health and substance use services in the Central school district.
Clarity Healthcare partnered with the district to launch the Panthers Accessing Wellness Supports, or PAWS, program.
“The need for mental health support is increasing daily. We’ve got a lot of kids with a lot of issues, and I don’t think it’s just the kids. It’s their families, too,” Central Superintendent Erica Smith said.
“With this program we’re able to help not only the students but their families and connect them with outside resources that might be beneficial,” she said. “Our school district staff tries to do those things, but Clarity has a lot more connections to help families.”
Clarity used Mental Health Training and Resource Grant Expanded funding administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health to launch the program as part of a statewide effort to increase mental health resources to students and staff in K-12 school districts and substance use and early intervention services to at-risk youth.
Services are confidential, but “we know kids talk and see things,” Smith said. “They see it doesn’t make you weird or different. It’s OK to ask for help – adults, too.”
Clarity started working with the school district in February. The grant extends through the calendar year, but “we don’t foresee this program ending after the grant ends,” Clarity Executive Director Stacey Juilfs said.
“It’s important to provide not just support for school staff members but easier access for parents to have their kids be taken care of in the schools,” she said. “One of the biggest issues we’re seeing in rural areas is access to care. Most of the time parents have to take off work and kids miss a half day of school to get to nearby services. This program eliminates the barrier by having providers in the schools themselves.”
It’s a different grant, and a different program, but “the services are essentially mirroring” the Thriving Minds initiative available at Quincy High School and Hancock County schools, Juilfs said. “Even though the name of the grant is mental health, we really target overall health and wellbeing of students.”
Plans call for hiring a full-time therapist solely focused on school-based services for schools in the Central district. A Clarity therapist now visits district schools once a week, but “the goal of the grant is to have that full-time,” Juilfs said.
“Our hope is to be able to touch as many schools as possible,” she said. “There’s a lot of interest, but hiring is an issue everywhere right now. We don’t want to commit to more than what we can provide.”
Beyond working with students, the grant provides staff training.
Smith said staff members are utilizing a suicide prevention program, the “Signs of Suicide,” and staff will work with Clarity on training to expand the Too Good for Drugs program now offered to seventh-graders.
The grant also provides a part-time community support specialist to the district for case management, support for families and basic counseling services.
“With this, we also are able to provide a substance abuse counselor on an as-needed basis,” Juilfs said. “We can provide early intervention services to students who are at risk and provide treatment services.”
Smith said the services will remain available over the summer — and at the school if that’s what families need.
“With gas prices and people working so hard to make a living, it’s huge that we can provide that at the school,” she said. “Some families know they need to pursue it but just can’t. Whether financially or time, they’re restricted. This definitely opens some doors.”
