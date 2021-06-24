CAMP POINT, Ill. — Nikki Buehler says she was in the minority during the 2020-21 school year.
“My kids, in fifth and sixth grade, were fine. They did not get sick. They did not have to quarantine. They had perfect attendance,” the Camp Point woman said.
The kids also wore masks during the school year, meeting a school district requirement mandated by the state as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Just because my kids weren’t affected doesn’t mean I’m all right with the government taking away my right to choose,” Buehler said.
So Buehler joined other parents in We Stand for our Students, a group concerned about parent choice regarding mask options, quarantines resulting in remote learning, vaccine options, athletics and other school-sponsored activities.
“Our group is hoping to work with our board and with our superintendent and with school staff. This isn’t something that should be just the parents. It should be the whole community working together,” Buehler said.
“Now is the time to stand up to the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health and all the government agencies trying to mandate across the board for all schools in Illinois. It should be in the hands of district School Boards to make those rules.”
Buehler was in the audience Thursday night as WSOS asked the Central School Board to start the 2021-22 school year with masks optional for all students and staff, with no discrimination of students or staff regarding vaccination status and quarantine of healthy persons.
“The only thing you can possibly do is help empower other districts. You can help empower parents and students and empower yourselves by taking your control back from ISBE,” said Steve Lucie, a Basco farmer and former Warsaw School Board member who launched the WSOS effort now spreading to neighboring counties.
Board members took no action on the mask resolution, but expect to hold a special meeting, possibly July 7, for further discussion of information presented in nearly an hour of public comment punctuated by applause and standing ovations.
“We’re going to look at the new information,” Board President Jason Ippensen said.
Board members also rejected a WSOS resolution, presented in May, to disagree with mandates for masks in school, during athletic competitions and in all extracurricular activities as well as quarantines through contact tracing for preK-12 students.
Board members Ben Hamilton and Curt Fessler voted in favor of the resolution, with Ippensen, Kindel Kestner and Chris Marlow opposed. Jason Cooley and Devin Hildebrand were absent.
“Now we know where you stand,” Buehler said. “You just voted saying you do not disagree with the mandates, so now I’m supposed to believe you’re going to vote to mask optional?”
As tempers flared, one woman in the audience urged giving board members a chance.
“Everybody is saying the government is bullying us and the community. You guys are kind of bullying the board,” she said.
“The problem is we don’t have the authority as a school to make decisions on these mandates,” Superintendent Erica Smith said.
“There’s liability issues to consider for the district and each board member individually. If they pass a resolution that goes against what our government bodies are telling us to do, they’re each individually liable,” she said. “No School Board wants to put themselves out on a limb.”
Central’s not the only area School Board facing concerns about mask and quarantine mandates.
The Warsaw School Board last week adopted a resolution to start school with masks optional, and “we’re hoping other schools will stand up, say we are in control and have the ability to make the rules for our district,” Buehler said.
Board members may share the sentiment, but “their hands are tied. The School Board does not make the mask mandate policy. That is coming from the state of Illinois,” said David Penn, an attorney with Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu and Mitchell which represents nine West-Central Illinois school districts including Central. “The courts have said yes the governor and ISBE have authority to do those things and you have to follow them.”
Smith said Central still is waiting for “concrete answers” from state officials on questions about planning for next school year, with new guidance expected in early July, and consequences for districts refusing to follow mandates.
“Unfortunately we’re just in an impossible situation right now. These mandates are in place that we have to follow, but everybody is running around this summer pretty much mask-free,” she said. “I understand the parents’ frustration. That’s why we’re trying to get answers.”
Smith also doesn’t have answers to the divisiveness spurred by the mandate issues.
“As things wind down and look toward next school year, the divide in our community has been really disheartening,” she said. “We’ve always had such a strong supportive community. It just breaks my heart to see people taking sides and fighting against each other.”
The issues also could leave parents like Buehler with a tough choice to make.
“Knowing that Warsaw is 45 minutes away, I could move and be within driving distance of my work and send my kids to Warsaw so we have that option of no masks. I could move to Missouri, only 30 minutes from where I work,” she said. “We have options. Other schools are willing to take a stand.”