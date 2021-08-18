CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Central School Board reversed course Wednesday night on complying with the state’s mask mandate, but a similar effort by the Unity School Board ended in a tie.
Central board members voted 7-0 to follow Superintendent Erica Smith’s original recommendation for a plan requiring masks in school buildings.
Smith expects the vote will be enough to take the district off probation imposed by the Illinois State Board of Education.
After the board voted 3-2 on Aug. 12 to make masks highly recommended rather than required, “I received an email letter from them on Monday that we were officially on probation and an email (Wednesday) that they scheduled a conference call for Monday morning,” Smith said. “I’m very, very relieved that I can contact them and say this is what we’ve done, what do we need to do to prove it to you and how do we get this ended.”
The newly-approved mask mandate will be effective Thursday, one day after classes began in the district.
“We still required them on the buses, and we didn’t have any issues with students wearing masks on our buses,” Smith said, but in each building, “there were definitely people with masks on and people without them.”
The board vote followed a series of meetings which drew crowds of parents sharing concerns about masks, quarantines and other COVID-19 mitigation measures. Around 10 people spoke Wednesday, raising similar concerns, but board members held little discussion before taking the vote.
“The whole tone at the meeting was acceptance, respect,” Smith said. “While there are people that still want to fight this, they are wanting to move to the governor or state representatives to help them.”
The state’s response may have been a deciding factor for board members.
“I know none of them, me included, expected the action to happen that quickly,” Smith said. “I cannot tell you how it felt to read a letter that says you are on probation. We’ve always had such pride for our district. That made me embarrassed and ashamed.”
Unity board members voted 5-2 on Aug. 4 to recommend, but not require, masks. The district was contacted two days later by ISBE to confirm its vote and were told to expect to be placed on probation.
Superintendent Scott Riddle said Wednesday night’s vote to comply with the mask requirement ended in a 3-3 tie, with one board member absent.