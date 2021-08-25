CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Central school district has been restored to fully recognized status after reversing course on masks to comply with the state mandate.
Central was placed on probation after voting 3-2 on Aug. 12 to make masks highly recommended rather than required. But on a 7-0 vote last week, board members agreed to follow Superintendent Erica Smith’s original recommendation for a plan requiring masks in school buildings.
In a Monday conference call with ISBE, Smith shared the board’s recent action “to show our quick turnaround” resulting in the district being in compliance.
“The good news is, with the information I shared on the call, I should be able to submit the proof and our plan should be approved without any problems,” she said. “The bad news is, as part of that proof I will need to submit the minutes from that meeting on the 18th once approved. Those minutes won’t be approved until the next board meeting on Sept. 16.”
But Smith emailed ISBE with other documentation of the board’s action, including the script from the School Messenger call alerting district residents of the change, and was notified Tuesday that the district status had been restored to fully recognized.
Without recognition, its diplomas are not recognized, state funding could be withheld and the district would not be able to participate in Illinois High School Association or Illinois Elementary School Association events.
As of Tuesday, ISBE listed the status as “on probation” for five area districts — Warsaw, LaHarpe, Illini West, Brown County and Nauvoo-Colusa — and “nonrecognized” for St. James Lutheran.
Warsaw adopted the mask mandate Monday. The first day of student attendance with the mask mandate will be Sept. 7.