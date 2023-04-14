Golden Apple

Central High School senior Bryttney Beatty hands out cups Wednesday afternoon to students in Amanda Shoopman's first-grade class at Central Elementary School. Beatty, who job shadows in Shoopman's class, was named a Golden Apple Scholar along with fellow Central senior Alea Vandevelde.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

CAMP POINT, Ill. — It’s easy for Bryttney Beatty to imagine herself teaching in an elementary classroom.

The Central High School senior already spends most afternoons job shadowing first-grade teacher Amanda Shoopman and working with her students on math and writing skills.

