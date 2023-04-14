CAMP POINT, Ill. — It’s easy for Bryttney Beatty to imagine herself teaching in an elementary classroom.
The Central High School senior already spends most afternoons job shadowing first-grade teacher Amanda Shoopman and working with her students on math and writing skills.
“I like it,” said Beatty, who plans to attend Quincy University and work toward a degree in elementary education. “It helped me truly decide I wanted to go into education.”
More help will come through the Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois Program.
Beatty and fellow Central senior Alea Vandevelde applied and were accepted into the program designed to resolve the teacher shortage by expanding the pipeline of highly effective, diverse educators across Illinois.
The program focuses on teacher preparation and tuition assistance for high school seniors as well as freshman and sophomore college students in Illinois with the determination and drive to teach.
Scholars get up to $23,000 in financial assistance for college, extensive classroom teaching experience, academic and social-emotional support, job placement assistance and mentoring from Golden Apple’s award-winning teachers.
“It’s a wonderful program. I’m excited to see what all they can do,” said Vandevelde, who plans to attend Greenville University, major in education and teach language arts to high school freshmen and sophomores.
“When I started to get to know my teachers, that helped encourage me to become a teacher myself. It’s something I’ve been working toward the last several years,” she said. “I did have the opportunity to shadow (English teacher Sarah Bauer-Herron) for two class periods. I got to write my own lesson, present it to her class and be the teacher for a day.”
Both girls look forward to building connections with Golden Apple mentors, and with their cohort of scholars, while gaining additional hands-on experience from summer internships during their college years.
“Every summer we bring them together on college campuses — this year nine college campuses across the state — in cohorts. We house them, feed them and bring award-winning teachers in to provide that hands-on experience to make them great teachers,” Golden Apple Foundation President Alan Mather said.
“For three of those years, they go back into their home community and work in a summer school program or a summer program to get that additional experience before they go into the classroom.”
The program helps counter the growing shortage of high-quality educators, with Illinois reporting more than 2,100 unfilled teaching positions at the beginning of this school year. Golden Apple annually has nearly 2,000 applicants for its programs and admits a maximum of 400 aspiring educators.
Scholars commit to teach for five years in an Illinois school-of-need, including several area districts, within seven years of graduation from college.
“I’ve always been planning to come back to Central to teach, to give back to where I grew up. It just happened we’re also a school of need,” Beatty said.
“I thought I would have to move to another area of the state to find a school in need to work at,” Vandevelde said. “As part of our interview process, we had to identify three schools we might want to work at. I picked three schools within 15 minutes of where I live now.”
The program’s pipeline especially benefits rural school districts.
“If you’re going to get people to stay, they need to be from the community or from another rural community,” Mather said. “You rarely get people to stay if they’re not from a rural community.”
Back in Shoopman’s classroom, Beatty seems right at home.
After the first-graders predicted the steps involved in planting grass seed as part of a procedural or “how to” writing exercise, the first-graders and their teachers headed outside Wednesday afternoon to follow the steps.
Beatty handed out clear plastic cups to each student, then helped Shoopman fill the cups with soil. Students planted the seeds, then Beatty gave each cup a splash of water.
Shoopman already sees plenty of teaching skill in Beatty.
“I’m so impressed with her,” Shoopman said. “She could go to her regular job, but she chooses to come in here each and every day to get the experience. She doesn’t get school credit or get paid for it. It’s a true representation of who she is.”
