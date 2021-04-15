CARTHAGE, Ill. — Marie DeSotel turned a love of wearing rings into a business of making them.
Watching a tutorial inspired her first efforts, and when wearing them drew compliments, “I just kept making them,” DeSotel said. “Starting a new design is sometimes difficult to learn how to do, but once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty simple.”
The Illini West junior’s Joyful Soul Jewelry business will be featured along with six other student-led ventures ranging from nutrition bars to dog treats at the Hancock County CEO Trade Show slated for Tuesday, May 4 at Lake Hill Winery and Banquet Hall in Carthage.
After holding a virtual trade show last year due to COVID-19, “for us to come back this year and hold an in-person trade show is really exciting,” said Christine Murphy, facilitator of the county’s Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, or CEO class, which is in its sixth year.
“This is what the students have been working toward all year,” she said. “It’s really key to our program — a great way for our students to interact with the community.”
Trade shows also will help wrap up the first year for CEO students in Adams, Brown and Schuyler counties and the fifth year in Pike County.
“They’re able to display products they’re selling, services they sell. It’s a way to show off their businesses like any business would do at a trade show,” Adams County CEO Facilitator Roger Leenerts said.
Pike County’s 13 CEO students will make commercials showcasing their businesses for a virtual trade show, similar to what was done last year, slated for May 3 to 6. Full details of the show will be shared on the program’s Facebook page, facebook.com/pikeceo.
CEO students plan and operate a class business during first semester, then focus on starting their own business in second semester. “The trade show is like their official launch, their official push to sell and market and all those things,” Brown Schuyler CEO Facilitator Jennifer Ingram said.
Ingram’s eight students will showcase businesses ranging from tutoring and detailing to homemade noodles and personalized lamps.
With several students planning to continue their businesses as a side income during college, Ingram hopes her program’s trade show on April 25 will provide some good marketing opportunities for both the students and the CEO program.
“This class gives them the opportunity to go out into the real world and kind of learn those networking/communication/leadership skills in a different fashion than what they could sometimes get in the classroom,” Murphy said. “One of my favorite things about being the facilitator of the CEO program is to watch the growth of students from day one to the trade show.”
Ingram saw her students grow in confidence and communication skills.
“These kids are learning how to introduce themselves, how to shake hands, how to ask great questions and how to work with a team of people different from you,” Ingram said. “It just puts them that step ahead no matter what they go on to do, whether to work for someone else or someday to work for themselves.”
Students also gain a better understanding of what’s available in their own counties thanks to opportunities to interact with business professionals and community leaders during in-class presentations and on business tours.
“It’s been fun learning about Hancock County and all the businesses. There’s been a lot of great advice. One thing is ‘don’t dive into everything at once.’ Start small,” DeSotel said.
“We want them to realize that coming back to their hometown is a viable option for them as they begin their careers and start businesses — maybe not this business but one they’ll have five or 10 years down the road,” Murphy said.
CEO Trade Show Details
Adams County — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, DB2, the Dick Brothers Brewery Complex, 929 York, Quincy.
Brown Schuyler — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, Crossing Camp, 15770 Shuck Lane, Rushville.
Hancock County — 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, Lake Hill Winery and Banquet Hall, 1822 East County Road 1540, Carthage.
Pike County — Virtual event slated for May 3 through 6.