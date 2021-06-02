CARTHAGE, Ill. — Chaddock plans to open a satellite school in Carthage for the start of the 2021-22 year.
Chaddock Attachment and Trauma Services Executive Director Matt Obert said the school expects to serve eight to 10 students next year with the intention of growing the enrollment in a building located at 106 W. Buchanan.
Although Chaddock is not new to Hancock County, adding a Carthage location for day students and foster care services “will just allow us to have a physical footprint and a better quality of care,” Obert said.
Obert said the Carthage site offers “a nice fit” as a halfway point between Quincy and many of the agency’s northern referral sources.
“We’ve had several school districts in the further northern regions referring kids to our school here in Quincy,” he said. “Some of those kids are having to travel up to an hour and a half one way to get to school. We wanted to reduce the travel time.”
Chaddock President and CEO Debbie Reed and Obert outlined the project Wednesday and answered questions during the monthly Carthage Area Round Table meeting.
“Any time you can fill an empty building, that’s a plus,” Carthage Community Development Director Amy Graham said. “It’s just good for the town to have buildings utilized for good purposes. Being on the main highway … that just looks good when you come in from the west side of Carthage.”
The Carthage site will be the first satellite facility for Chaddock. The Quincy-based organization agreed to a five-year lease for the former Dollar General building.
The space will include four full-size classrooms, a lunch area for students, office space, a sensory/intervention room and therapy space “to deliver the full program at that school just like we do on the main campus,” Obert said.
The school program will grow over time — and could serve up to 40 students, 10 per classroom — based on referrals from area school districts.
“When you have kids that may have behavioral difficulties who were not in a structured environment for year, then go back in a school environment, we’re expecting about September for our referrals to go way up,” Reed said.
“We are different than a traditional alternative school. We are therapeutically based, family-focused to help children heal and help parents better cope,” Obert said.
In addition, Chaddock will house foster care caseworkers and offer family visits at the satellite site along with some family therapy services.
“We currently have nearly 50 kids in foster care in Hancock County. We spend a lot of time in Hancock County between court and family visits,” Reed said. “We have staff on the road to Carthage and spending time in Carthage all the time.”
Renovations already are underway on the east side of the more than 7,000-square-foot building, which will house the school, while the west part of the building will be the foster care unit.
The school will have six to 10 staff members with up to another five working in the foster care program, which will move into the space Aug. 1.
Some staff members will transfer from Quincy to the satellite site, while others will be new hires from the local community.
“We didn’t want to start with an all-new staff, but seed it with experienced staff to make sure the program is comparable and consistent with the program offered in Quincy,” Reed said.
Community leaders at the round table meeting welcome the project — and want to see the finished product.
“We will have a public open house,” Reed said. “We’re excited to be part of the community, and we hope the community will be excited we’re part of it.”