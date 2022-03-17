QUINCY — A trauma-informed, relationship-focused schools conference slated for April offers a glimpse into Chaddock’s ongoing work to expand its mission.
Speakers from seven states and attendees from across the country at Chaddock’s first-ever educational conference will focus on training to provide more trauma-sensitive care and boosting awareness of mental health issues facing kids.
“That was really the goal for the Knowledge Center — to be able to serve professionals in the local community and surrounding area but really extend the reach throughout the country for professionals that could benefit from some of the specialized expertise we have here at Chaddock,” President and CEO Debbie Reed said.
Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects in the fiscal 2022 federal omnibus appropriations bill provides a boost to ongoing construction work to renovate and expand the center, housed in Chaddock’s former school building. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth recently announced $800,000 for the center as part of $211 million statewide in federal funding.
“It’s a recognition of the far-reaching impact that we’re already having and can expand through the completion of this space,” Reed said.
Charitable contributions, an indication of strong community support for Chaddock, already have funded more than half of what will be over a $2 million project.
“It’s not about the building. The building facilitates us being able to expand our reach and the services that we provide,” she said. “It’s really equipping professionals to provide a higher level of mental health support for kids and families they work with.”
Reed hopes to see the remaining construction work done as soon as possible.
“The need is there right now,” she said.
School districts nationwide already report students facing more mental health issues, prompting the need to equip teachers with additional tools and a better understanding of what’s driving some of the behaviors.
“It’s one thing to address the behavior, but if you don’t look at what’s underneath the behavior, it’s just going to continue,” Reed said. “To give them additional tools and support in gaining additional insight really allows us to impact far more kids than simply providing the services. We’re always going to provide direct services. We see this as a way to extend our mission reach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.