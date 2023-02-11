MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Exterior restoration work at Holy Family Church and an energy-efficiency project at St. Mary School should wrap up by late summer or early fall thanks to generous grants from the late Dorothy Tracy.

Grants of $331,570 to the church and $100,000 to the school were the first announced by the Tracy Family Foundation from the $1.8 million estate gift of Dorothy Tracy, who co-founded Dot Foods, Inc., with her late husband Robert “RT” Tracy in Mount Sterling and saw the business grow to be the largest food industry redistributor in North America.

