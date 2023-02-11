MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Exterior restoration work at Holy Family Church and an energy-efficiency project at St. Mary School should wrap up by late summer or early fall thanks to generous grants from the late Dorothy Tracy.
Grants of $331,570 to the church and $100,000 to the school were the first announced by the Tracy Family Foundation from the $1.8 million estate gift of Dorothy Tracy, who co-founded Dot Foods, Inc., with her late husband Robert “RT” Tracy in Mount Sterling and saw the business grow to be the largest food industry redistributor in North America.
“It’s a great joy to see their joy in giving to others, whether that be through monetary gifts that they provide to the communities surrounding us or whether it be just their presence as well,” said the Rev. Aaron Kuhn who serves Holy Family.
“The Tracy family has always been very generous to the community at large. It was a wonderful gift,” he said. “I’m excited about it. Our parishioners are excited about it.”
Kuhn came to Holy Family in July 2020 as the congregation already was raising money toward a planned $1.15 million building renovation project to replace the roof, tuckpoint and repair deteriorated brick, install new guttering and downspouts, add a new lightning protection system, install a new cross above the steeple and do exterior painting.
“The parish itself is close to 200 years old. The church building is about 160 years old. It’s been remarkable for the parish, for Mount Sterling and for Brown County, but it needed to have that restoration work done … to preserve the church for hopefully many, many years into the future and to serve the faith community here like it has done for so many years,” Kuhn said.
Work began in July, and while the church still needs to raise about $250,000, but “we are OK with operating funds to move forward with completion of the project,” Kuhn said. “Because of the gift from the Tracys, we’re able to fully complete all of the pieces of the project.”
Plans call for additional interior renovations, but “the restoration work was necessary before we progress to things on the inside,” Kuhn said.
Tracy Family Foundation President Jean Buckley, a daughter of RT and Dorothy Tracy, said family, faith and education were her mother’s top priorities.
“Knowing her estate gift will go to support those values means the world to me, the foundation and the entire Tracy family,” Buckley said in a news release. “Mom was dedicated to taking care of the community that welcomed her and Dad so entirely when they settled in Mount Sterling in 1952.”
The church provides the family, and the community, with a peaceful sanctuary for prayer — something Tracy needed while raising 12 rambunctious children — while the school provided their spiritual and academic education.
“We lived just a few blocks away from Holy Family and St. Mary School,” Susan Stamerjohn, a daughter of RT and Dorothy Tracy, said in the release. “We have such fond memories of the church and school, and are so happy to see these two institutions that played an integral part of our faith and family history receive a gift to help restore their buildings in order to best serve the next generation of parishioners and students.”
School Principal Melissa Obert said the gift will cover the cost of replacing the building’s windows.
New windows already have been installed in one preschool classroom, with plans to install the rest over the summer.
“Safety-wise, the windows will work much better than what we have now. The energy efficiency will be tremendous,” said Obert, who never met Tracy but has heard many stories about her support for the church and school.
“I try to make decisions in the school that make her proud. I hope she sees we’re trying to keep the school around as long as possible, and with her very generous help, we’re going to do it.”
