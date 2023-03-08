QUINCY — Lisa Sutton pulled out a favorite piece of equipment — a griddle — in the elementary classroom at the Quincy Montessori School.
It’s time to get cooking.
“I’m going to turn the griddle on. Remember when it’s on, it’s hot. We don’t want anyone to touch it,” Sutton said.
Sutton and her 10 students prepare a meal each week as a way to have fun and build some basic cooking skills.
A grant from the Kunes Foundation allowed the school to buy simple appliances — a crockpot, griddle, toaster and coffeemaker — to use in the classroom, and students also use the kitchen at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, which houses the school.
“We started with making smoothies and slowly upgraded to where we’ve made pot roast and pancakes and bacon,” Sutton said. “For Thanksgiving, we ‘traveled’ around the world, making eight dishes from eight different countries. It was fun and crazy all at the same time.”
Among their favorites are Lasagna Roll Ups, a quick and easy twist on a traditional lasagna, and Mini Dutch Apple Pies which provide a sweet finish to a meal.
“From those experiences in the classroom, parents have been sharing that their child is more willing to peel a potato, dice up some vegetables and make pancakes at home or pack a lunch,” Sutton said. “It’s really helped them to grow and blossom.”
Last week’s menu featured green eggs and ham, in honor of favorite author Dr. Seuss, with each student carefully cracking two eggs into a small bowl.
“Easy peasy,” Jayden Brown said.
“I’ve been cracking eggs since I was five,” Jordyn Goehl said.
Several of the students already had made scrambled eggs at home, but others had more of a challenge because “this is the first time we’ve cracked eggs in class. It’s a new skill we’re learning,” Sutton said.
They whisked in a pinch of salt and pepper, then could choose to whisk in some green food coloring or wait to top the cooked eggs with green sprinkles.
Then Max Brown, Jayden’s younger brother, was ready to cook. After a light coating of cooking spray and with help from Sutton, he poured his egg mixture onto the griddle, slowly stirring with a spatula, then added a slice of ham.
“Turn it so it all keeps cooking,” Sutton said. “Flip it kind of like we do a pancake. Use the tongs to pick up and flip your ham. We need to work on flipping skills and tongs.”
Marty Pittman had a ready description for his eggs.
“Mine are John Deere green,” the 7-year-old said. “It’s yummy.”
With an Adams Electric Penny Power grant, the class will buy supplies to continue cooking healthy snacks in the classroom, and the school hopes to use a Family Dinner Project grant for a spaghetti dinner for its families.
Sutton hopes to spur an interest in her students in all kinds of cooking.
“I just want them to know that to cook a meal, it doesn’t necessarily have to be on a stovetop. It still can be nutritional and taste good,” Sutton said. “So far we’ve accomplished that, so I just hope to keep building on that.”
Simple Scrambled Eggs
2 eggs
Pinch of salt and pepper
1 tablespoon butter
Whisk eggs, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat.
Pour in egg mixture, and reduce heat to medium-low. As eggs begin to set, gently move spatula across bottom and side of skillet to form large, soft curds.
Cook until eggs are thickened and no visible liquid egg remains but eggs are not dry.
Lasagna Roll Ups
1 package frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1 ½ cups ricotta cheese or cottage cheese
¾ cup shredded parmesan cheese divided
1 box lasagna noodles, cooked and drained
1 pound lean ground beef
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic
2 jars pasta sauce
Brown ground beef, onion and garlic until no pink remains in the meat. Drain, and stir in pasta sauce. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain.
In a small bowl, combine spinach, ricotta, ½ cup parmesan and 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
Lay out cooked lasagna noodles. Divide ricotta cheese mixture over noodles. Add meat sauce, and roll up each noodle jelly roll style.
Stand roll ups in a Crock-Pot, coated with cooking spray, and top with remaining sauce. Place lid on Crock-Pot, and cook on high for at least 30 minutes.
Remove lid, and top with remaining parmesan and mozzarella. Cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
Mini Dutch Apple Pies
4 ready-made pie crusts
3 cans apple pie filling
¾ cup flour
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup brown sugar, packed
⅓ cup butter
Coat a cupcake tin with baking spray.
Roll out cold pie dough. Using a “one cup” measuring cup, cut out 24 circles. Press dough circles into the cupcake tin.
In a bowl, mix flour, both sugars and butter until coarsely crumbled for topping.
Fill each pie dough with apples to the top. Sprinkle topping evenly over apples.
Bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely before serving for the pie to set.
